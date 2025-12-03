LogicGate Announces Enhanced Controls Compliance Application, Complemented by New Partnership with A-LIGN, the Leading Cybersecurity Compliance Partner

LogicGate customers lay the foundation for continuous security compliance and enterprise-wide audit readiness with these latest enhancements to their AI-powered GRC platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced the release of its upgraded Controls Compliance Application , which empowers security compliance teams to share evidence across unlimited frameworks and "test once, comply many." Beyond the granular efficiency of cross-mapping, Risk Cloud's interconnected graph database and AI-powered linking provide immediate, enterprise-wide visualization of every evidence test—connecting it directly to company policies, compliance posture, dynamic risk scores, and overarching business objectives. These enhancements, coupled with the platform's Automated Evidence Collection capabilities, allow teams to operationalize foundational elements of continuous controls monitoring, ensuring they're ready to adopt a fully continuous and AI-powered controls monitoring program in early 2026.

In addition to providing customers with more intelligent security compliance workflows, cross-mappings, and automations, LogicGate is proud to partner with A-LIGN , the leading cybersecurity compliance partner. Through the strategic partnership, LogicGate customers will have complimentary access to A-LIGN's Compliance Information Request List for services such as SOC 2, ISO, HITRUST, PCI, and more. This library of more than 230 auditor-vetted evidence requirements is mapped to LogicGate's Controls Compliance Application, taking away the painstaking, time-intensive guesswork of defining and mapping requirements.

"Compliance shouldn't be about scrambling once a year and conducting repetitive, point-in-time collections to meet audit deadlines," said Matt Kunkel , CEO of LogicGate. "With our enhanced Controls Compliance Application and new partnership with A-LIGN, we're giving enterprises the tools and expert-backed guidance they need to manage compliance continuously, efficiently, and with confidence."

"At A-LIGN, we're committed to simplifying the path to compliance for organizations of all sizes," said Andrew Steioff , Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at A-LIGN. "By partnering with LogicGate, we're combining our deep audit expertise with their innovative AI-powered platform to help businesses streamline evidence collection, reduce audit preparation time, and confidently achieve their compliance goals. Together, this collaboration empowers businesses to move beyond traditional, time-consuming processes and embrace a continuous, scalable approach to compliance."

Key benefits of the enhanced Controls Compliance Application and complementary A-LIGN content:

Knowing exactly what auditors expect with A-LIGN's industry-proven compliance requirements — removing ambiguity and reducing preparation time.

Simplifying evidence collection and reuse across frameworks, enabling organizations to avoid repetitive work.

Transitioning teams away from point-in-time reviews to a more continuous approach through granular cross-mappings and automated evidence collection.

Increasing enterprise-wide visibility by connecting evidence status, control scores, policies, risks, issues, and business objectives in real-time.

Supporting a "test once, comply many" model with unlimited framework coverage and AI-powered insights.

The collaboration with A-LIGN strengthens LogicGate's position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating increasingly complex regulatory landscapes. By integrating auditor expertise directly into its AI-powered platform, LogicGate empowers customers to move beyond point-in-time audits toward sustainable, scalable compliance programs.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders, as well as securing a leadership position and commended for a user experience second to none in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading cybersecurity compliance partner, trusted by over 5,700 organizations worldwide to navigate the complexities of compliance, audit, and risk.

With a tech-enabled delivery model and deep domain expertise, A-LIGN has completed more than 31,000 audits. It is the #1 issuer of SOC 2 reports and a top-three FedRAMP assessor. Founded in 2009, A-LIGN delivers high-quality, efficient audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, CMMC, ISO 42001, PCI, and HITRUST. To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com .

SOURCE LogicGate