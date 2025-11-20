LogicGate Strengthens Executive Leadership with New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Maureen Noonan (CRO) and Michael Schultz (CMO) join LogicGate to accelerate growth and further solidify the brand's leadership position in the growing GRC market

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced the strategic addition of two world-class leaders to its leadership team: Maureen Noonan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Michael Schultz as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These appointments underscore LogicGate's commitment to disciplined growth and execution as the company continues to build on its leadership momentum and drive AI innovation to shape how business processes are designed and how AI is deployed and governed.

"This is an incredibly exciting time at LogicGate," said Diego Panama , President and COO of LogicGate. "Expanding our leadership team with two leaders of this caliber is a testament to the immense opportunity ahead and further demonstrates our commitment to playing a leadership role in the growing GRC industry. Maureen and Michael bring invaluable experience that will be pivotal in elevating the brand and accelerating our growth, helping us evolve the company in new and innovative directions."

Maureen Noonan, Chief Revenue Officer, is an accomplished sales executive with a proven record of driving significant revenue growth across start-up, emerging, and established businesses. She brings a passion for partnering with enterprise customers and helping them successfully adopt and scale deeply technical SaaS solutions. Noonan joins LogicGate from Snowflake , where she served as RVP of Sales and was instrumental in transforming the Central region, significantly accelerating new business acquisition. Earlier in her career, she held increasing sales leadership responsibilities at LiveRamp , where she built and led the Retail vertical, driving a substantial portion of the company's overall revenue. As CRO, Noonan will oversee U.S. and International Sales, Solutions Engineering, Revenue Operations, and Channel teams.

"I am thrilled to join LogicGate at such a transformative time in the company's trajectory," said Maureen Noonan, Chief Revenue Officer. "The market demand for a modern, AI-powered GRC platform is accelerating, and LogicGate is uniquely positioned to lead. My focus will be on scaling our global sales organization to ensure we are the indispensable partner for enterprise customers looking to operationalize risk and drive business value."

Michael Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer, is an accomplished marketing leader with over 20 years of experience in fast-paced, high-growth B2B environments. He specializes in strategically marketing to enterprise customers and building high-performing teams. Schultz most recently worked with Responsive.io where he focused on product-led growth initiatives, pricing strategy and advancing AI-powered solutions. Schultz previously served as CMO at Enlyft and SVP Marketing at Nintex , a leading process management and automation platform. His background also includes product marketing leadership roles at DocuSign , Microsoft , and strategy consulting at Accenture . In his role, Schultz will oversee the global Marketing function, including Digital, Brand & Communications, Product Marketing, Demand Generation, and Analyst Relations.

"LogicGate resonates deeply with the world's largest enterprises that use our platform to mitigate the foreseeable and emergent risks they face in the evolving threat landscape layered with agentic changes," said Michael Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer. "I look forward to harnessing the incredible product innovation and brand positioning the team has built to accelerate growth and solidify LogicGate as the clear leader in modern, AI-powered GRC solutions."

Maureen and Michael join on the heels of two exciting announcements: the recent launch of Spark AI Autofill —eliminating tedious, manual data entry—and LogicGate's recognition as a Leader in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders . These developments highlight the company's commitment to excellence and proven ability to deliver consistently strong results.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a leader in the GRC market, as well as securing a leadership position and commended for a user experience second to none in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

