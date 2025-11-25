LogicGate Named a Winner of the Chicago Tribune's Chicago Top Workplaces 2025 Award for a Fifth Year

Recognition reflects employee feedback and highlights LogicGate's continued commitment to building a high-trust, high-performance culture

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by the Chicago Tribune. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey administered by Energage LLC , an employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures key elements of the employee experience, including whether team members feel respected and supported, enabled to grow, empowered to execute, and more.

"This recognition underscores the culture and experience we foster at LogicGate—one where people feel supported, challenged, and empowered to do their best work," said Caroline Werner , Chief People Officer. "We prioritize collaboration and embracing curiosity, which play pivotal roles in driving our progress, our innovation, and our momentum. I'm incredibly proud of what we accomplish together."

LogicGate ranked No. 53 among companies with 249 or fewer employees, reflecting its commitment to building a high-trust, high-performance culture rooted in ownership, inclusion, and meaningful work. The recognition underscores the company's focus on employee development, its emphasis on empowering people to make an impact, and the belief that great workplaces directly fuel great innovation.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

