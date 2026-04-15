/C O R R E C T I O N -- LogicGate/

In the news release, LogicGate Unveils Config Newton, the World's First Agentic GRC Engineer, issued 15-Apr-2026 by LogicGate over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, second sentence, should read "thousands of global implementations" rather than "hundreds of thousands" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

LogicGate Unveils Config Newton, the World's First Agentic GRC Engineer

Specialized AI Agent that is your most productive, scalable, and skilled GRC team member, leveraging purpose-built models and industry best practices to build, optimize, and scale your GRC programs in minutes

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, today introduced Config Newton, the industry's first Agentic GRC Engineer. Designed to end the era of 'busy work' and augment performance, Config Newton provides GRC leaders the contextual clarity to make better and more informed decisions, implement LogicGate best practices, and accelerate time-to-value. Config Newton is your most autonomous and scalable GRC Engineer—reducing processes that used to take weeks down to days and executing on your behalf with the exact level of human oversight you allow.

"We've reached a pivotal point where AI is no longer just about automation—it's an engine for amplified performance, efficiency, and execution," said LogicGate CPO and co-founder Jon Siegler. "By harnessing the institutional expertise embedded within Config Newton, our customers have more time to do what they do best: solve complex problems, build tailor-made strategies, and deliver elite-level judgment for their organizations."

The first of LogicGate's specialized AI Agent offerings, Config Newton marks the definitive shift from manual task management to autonomous GRC engineering. Built on a decade of program architecture and thousands of global implementations, Config Newton leverages the most connected platform on the market to build complex applications via Open API connections. By synthesizing a wealth of institutional expertise with a vast number of program builds and expansions, Config Newton empowers teams to architect and launch sophisticated solutions at unrivaled speed—achieving unprecedented operational efficiency without ever sacrificing human strategic control.

"LogicGate takes AI to the next level through their Config Newton agentic GRC engineer, by offering a solution that accelerates practitioner productivity by handling the "heavy lifting" busy work normally handled by humans. Decision-making, contextual clarity, and time-to-value are accelerated leading to faster resolution of risks and compliance issues," said Phil Harris, IDC Research Director for Governance, Risk, and Compliance solutions. "Practitioners can now focus more attention on complex problem solving and elevating decision-making."

"We listened to our customers," said Diego Panama, COO and President of LogicGate. "They are looking for AI Agents to replace the mind-numbing tedious tasks, augment strategic work, and provide the instant guidance that the pace of risk requires. Config Newton is a quantifiable shift in how organizations execute GRC programs and where they invest their time."

Game-changing benefits of Config Newton as your new AI companion include:

Rapid Time-to-Value: Build, test, and refine risk management environments through AI automation, generating workflows and programs in record time. Time-to-value accelerated, reducing processes that used to take weeks down to days.

Build, test, and refine risk management environments through AI automation, generating workflows and programs in record time. Time-to-value accelerated, reducing processes that used to take weeks down to days. Outcome-Centric Conversations: Dedicate more sessions with Config Newton to positive business outcome planning to deliver high-value execution with your oversight.

Dedicate more sessions with Config Newton to positive business outcome planning to deliver high-value execution with your oversight. Enhanced Usability: Optimize in-app guidance and receive almost immediate, real-time guidance to make decisive, confident decisions and make your life easier.

Optimize in-app guidance and receive almost immediate, real-time guidance to make decisive, confident decisions and make your life easier. Bespoke Reporting: Ensure data is actionable at every level, all the way up to the Board.

Does Config Newton have any human oversight?

While Agents can be set up to automate workflow and run autonomously, LogicGate believes that AI and Agents should be intentional and overseen by human experts. Config Newton is built for massive scale with multiple application building checkpoints, including:

Before an application is pushed to LogicGate's AI platform, a human must review a blueprint from Config Newton and physically agree to the guidelines and changes.

After an application is developed, Config Newton generates a building summary. With that information in hand, human experts can review and prompt the agent to make additional changes.

Is Config Newton available to customer builder teams?

Config Newton is already being used by LogicGate teams to implement and accelerate new LogicGate applications and programs. It will be made available to LogicGate customers in late-2026 and will require a specific subscription.

"As the leader in AI for GRC, we are redefining what's possible for risk management," said Siegler. "Config Newton isn't just an upgrade; it's the world's first Agentic Engineer that is completely reimagining how GRC teams actually get work done."

To learn more about Config Newton and how your organization can benefit from market-leading time-to-value, please visit LogicGate's website.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate