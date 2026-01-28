LogicGate Continues to Redefine GRC Processes with AI-Powered Reporting Insights and Automated Evidence Testing

New features accelerate business outcomes by leveraging Intentional AI and automation to eliminate repetitive tasks, streamline data review, and expedite time to insight

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered GRC platform for the Enterprise, announced a significant expansion of its suite of Spark AI features with Spark AI Reporting Insights and Spark AI Automated Evidence Testing. These new features replace tedious, repetitive tasks with machine-speed automation, helping directly address the needs of modern enterprises struggling to manage the overwhelming scale of data and the continuous burden of manual compliance tasks.

LogicGate has the most connected GRC platform on the market, making it easy for enterprises to aggregate data across all programs and existing systems. Harnessing the power of Spark AI, LogicGate customers can access enterprise-wide data to produce the most accurate and credible data-driven recommendations, actions, and outcomes. This holistic approach, along with Intentional AI, increases the strategic value of GRC programs.

Spark AI Automated Evidence Testing: Leverage Agentic Actions to Eliminate Manual, Repetitive Evidence Reviews

Spark AI Automated Evidence Testing removes a critical bottleneck in the control lifecycle, enabling compliance teams to shift from laborious, point-in-time evaluations to automated, consistent insights. This new feature allows GRC practitioners to create automated jobs that immediately test control evidence upon file collection, which is predominantly collected through Automated Evidence Collection . Spark AI uses agentic actions to do the work for you, providing an initial review, offering a pass/fail/incomplete result along with the testing rationale, producing observable outputs that are ready for human-in-the-loop validation.

Key Benefits of Spark AI Automated Evidence Testing:

Agentic actions immediately flag issues with control evidence upon upload and automatically notifies control owners when insufficient documentation is shared. Accelerated Audit Readiness: Helps program owners bulk-review evidence-testing results and rationales, allowing resources to be focused on remediation rather than initial review.

Helps program owners bulk-review evidence-testing results and rationales, allowing resources to be focused on remediation rather than initial review. Improved Risk Posture: Enables a shift from static, annual evaluations to identifying issues in near-real-time, dramatically improving the security and compliance posture.

Enables a shift from static, annual evaluations to identifying issues in near-real-time, dramatically improving the security and compliance posture. Platform Connectivity: Seamlessly embeds automated evidence review into existing job automations and chains it with automated evidence collection, notifications, and creates remediation records.

Seamlessly embeds automated evidence review into existing job automations and chains it with automated evidence collection, notifications, and creates remediation records. Loaded Canvas of Evidence: Provides centralized visibility of collected and tested evidence, helping program managers prioritize needs and have instant insight into evidence that passed review and files that failed.

"AI's impact on GRC continues to be the central theme in my conversations with CISOs. They are demanding real-time intelligence to remove friction, improve efficiencies, and empower their teams to do more, now," said Matt Kunkel , Co-Founder and CEO of LogicGate. "Those aren't lofty standards—they are the expectations and requirements of any AI-powered platform. We are the pioneers of Intentional AI, ensuring our platform is smart, value-driven, and a trusted cornerstone of our customers' operations."

Spark AI Reporting Insights: Transform Data into Action

You can't manage what you can't see. Spark AI Reporting Insights is both holistic and no-code configurable, empowering teams to analyze large volumes of data within individual Table and Visual Reports and effectively scale holistic efforts with quick, cross-functional insights that don't require subject-matter expertise across every domain–helping enterprises manage unseen risks. The AI-powered automation produces immediate, action-oriented insights, helping to not just articulate report data, but also provide direction on how to actionize the information.

Key Benefits of Spark AI Reporting Insights:

Intelligently scales GRC efforts by analyzing data across multiple applications, modules, and teams—removing the need for subject-matter expertise across every domain. ● Action-Oriented Summaries: Automatically analyzes large volumes of data to quickly identify outliers, commonalities, and recommended actions, effectively answering the question, "What do we do with all of this information?"

Automatically analyzes large volumes of data to quickly identify outliers, commonalities, and recommended actions, effectively answering the question, "What do we do with all of this information?" ● Boardroom-Ready Insights: Accelerates time to insight and translates massive data sets into actionable takeaways to report strategic business impact to key stakeholders and board members.

LogicGate is at the forefront of AI-powered GRC, delivering faster time to value for customers by empowering teams to work smarter, act faster, and create enterprise-wide impact through AI-driven outcomes. Recently acknowledged for both vision and execution in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders , the company believes this recognition reinforces its standing as the modern, AI GRC platform of choice, built to help large organizations proactively manage risk with clarity, control, and confidence.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market , we feel LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

