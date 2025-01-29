LogicGate Celebrates Record Year of Growth, Innovation, and Industry Recognition while Preparing for a Transformative 2025

Leading risk, security, and compliance company launched critical enterprise solutions to demonstrate the value of GRC, support AI adoption, and address growing security concerns in the financial sector

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the modern, enterprise-grade provider of cyber, governance, risk, and compliance solutions, today announced that 2024 was an extraordinary year for the organization, filled with awards, milestones, expansions, and product innovation. LogicGate was named one of four leading global GRC providers in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, Q4 2023 December report, setting the tone for an unprecedented year of enterprise sales growth and new innovations to continually modernize the industry-leading Risk Cloud platform.

Companies cannot avoid risk in today's aggressive threat landscape, which is why LogicGate empowers customers to make informed decisions, leveraging risk in ways that support business growth. In 2024, the company expanded its offerings to equip security and compliance leaders with solutions critical to managing compliance and risk in today's complex environment. These offerings provide business leaders with reliable, risk-informed data necessary to drive organizations forward.

GRC Program Value Realization Tool. Measuring GRC program performance is a universal industry challenge, which is why LogicGate launched the first-of-its-kind GRC Program Value Realization Tool . This tool provides remarkable visibility into the financial value of GRC by automatically tracking key program initiatives in real time. LogicGate customers can seamlessly correlate risk with value and effectively demonstrate GRC's impact on the bottom line.





Measuring GRC program performance is a universal industry challenge, which is why LogicGate launched the first-of-its-kind . This tool provides remarkable visibility into the financial value of GRC by automatically tracking key program initiatives in real time. LogicGate customers can seamlessly correlate risk with value and effectively demonstrate GRC's impact on the bottom line. Spark AI and AI Governance. AI has made a significant impact in every industry, empowering professionals to be more efficient and productive with their time. LogicGate harnessed the power of AI, expanding its Spark AI suite within Risk Cloud with two purpose-built AI features, Record Linking Recommendations and AI Text Assistant. While there has been rapid adoption of AI models, organizations are challenged with regulating usage and protecting their data. LogicGate launched its AI Governance Solution to help customers better govern and manage the implementation and usage of AI technology throughout the entirety of their organizations.

"We listen to our customers, submerge ourselves in the threat landscape, and understand the challenges that come with an ever-changing regulatory environment," said Jon Siegler , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of LogicGate. "Our pipeline of innovative cybersecurity, risk, and compliance solutions is built to not only meet current challenges, but also help our users be predictive and preventive, and scale with business growth. We prioritize solutions that make our customers more efficient and productive, more confident with quantified program value, and more effective at combatting risk. I'm excited to continue that momentum into 2025."

In 2024, LogicGate saw a notable increase in large, enterprise-sized customers, and expanded logos in Financial Services, Retail, and Sports sectors, leading to growth recognition in both the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List and the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. LogicGate customers of all sizes are regularly faced with the challenge of accomplishing more with less. To support GRC leaders with comprehensive solutions that maximize program value, LogicGate launched Solution Success Kits that offer tiered growth paths and packaged out-of-the-box application suites for quick time to value and scalability, including:

Cyber Risk Suite and Operational Risk Suite . Efficiency and standardization are key when managing a robust risk management program. To make it easier for customers to quickly implement solutions, LogicGate launched its Cyber Risk Suite and Operational Risk Suite offerings, providing improved visibility, streamlined collaboration, and efficient resource allocation.





. Efficiency and standardization are key when managing a robust risk management program. To make it easier for customers to quickly implement solutions, LogicGate launched its and offerings, providing improved visibility, streamlined collaboration, and efficient resource allocation. Banking Suite. The financial sector is one of the most heavily regulated industries. LogicGate launched its Banking Solution to help financial entities centralize concerns and provide an interconnected approach to managing threats and compliance changes with a holistic view of the institution's risk exposure.

2025 is poised to be an explosive year, with an anticipated market shift from a "watch and wait" spectatorship to taking actionable, calculated risks and capitalizing on strategic opportunities. LogicGate proudly takes a partnership approach with its customers and is committed to providing the security, risk, and compliance solutions GRC leaders need to navigate both calm and turbulent waters.

"We are laser-focused on providing modern solutions that combat sophisticated cyber and third-party threats, as well as supporting the growth and expansion pains that come with IPOs, M&A, regulatory changes, and harnessing the power of AI - or avoiding its pitfalls," said Matt Kunkel , Co-Founder and CEO of LogicGate. "It's not just about 2025, it's about the next 5 to ten years; now is the time to be bold, make risk-based bets, and move the needle. That's what we're doing at LogicGate, and we're supporting our customers so they can do the same."

LogicGate's other 2024 achievements include:

To learn more about how LogicGate can transform your business's approach to risk, visit our website www.LogicGate.com .

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile, and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives.

