LogicGate Eliminates Tedious, Manual GRC Data Entry with Spark AI, Adding Autofill to Efficiency Gains

LogicGate's AI-powered enterprise platform provides a connected and holistic view of risk, making it uniquely architectured for Autofill capabilities to be accessible across all GRC use cases

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced the company's newest Spark AI feature, Autofill, a new capability that enables users to automatically populate forms based on existing documentation or a text prompt. Spark AI Autofill alleviates the laborious task of hand-keying data into forms, creating time efficiencies and more accuracy for users. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders , we believe LogicGate is uniquely positioned to offer a use-case-agnostic Autofill that is accessible across all GRC use cases, transforming lengthy, unstructured information into actionable data across all GRC programs.

Outdated, legacy platforms require security and risk teams to conduct repetitive, tedious tasks that manually collect and report in siloed, point-in-time data — resulting in a reactive approach to risk and causing work fatigue. Built within LogicGate's modern, connected AI-powered platform, Spark AI does the exact opposite, empowering users to work smarter and act faster through automation, generating real-time data insights, and executing actionable recommendations that move the business forward.

Spark AI Autofill is LogicGate's newest performance-enhancing feature, adding intelligence, speed, and precision to GRC programs. With multi-modal support for documents, audio, video, or images, users simply upload existing documentation and Spark AI does the heavy lifting of populating form fields. Every suggestion is clearly labeled for human review, ensuring a human-in-the-loop design that keeps practitioners in full control. LogicGate's no-code form builder empowers teams to add field-level prompts that further bolster Spark AI specificity and accuracy in the context of each unique workflow.

Key Benefits of Spark AI Autofill:

Reduces Redundancy: AI intelligence does the work for you, eliminating manual inputs and minimizing review time by automatically filling out records based on existing security documentation.

AI intelligence does the work for you, eliminating manual inputs and minimizing review time by automatically filling out records based on existing security documentation. Improves Data Integrity: By replacing manual input and the potential for human error with AI intelligence, resource data is automatically extracted from documents and correctly added to records, supporting clean data hygiene and faster access.

By replacing manual input and the potential for human error with AI intelligence, resource data is automatically extracted from documents and correctly added to records, supporting clean data hygiene and faster access. Accelerates Third-Party Assessments: Minimize back-and-forth interactions with vendors and accelerate assessment results by auto-filling questionnaires based on existing security documentation.

Minimize back-and-forth interactions with vendors and accelerate assessment results by auto-filling questionnaires based on existing security documentation. Provides Actionable Data: Spark AI Autofill automatically converts unstructured data, such as a meeting recording, into a structured and standardized record and allows users to automatically generate new policies, business continuity plans, or other records based on new information.

Spark AI Autofill automatically converts unstructured data, such as a meeting recording, into a structured and standardized record and allows users to automatically generate new policies, business continuity plans, or other records based on new information. Connected Intelligence: Spark AI Autofill works in conjunction with other Spark AI features, such as record linking recommendations, to provide users with a holistic view across any risk, control, incident, policy, or other object across the platform.

Spark AI Autofill works in conjunction with other Spark AI features, such as record linking recommendations, to provide users with a holistic view across any risk, control, incident, policy, or other object across the platform. Simplify Global Collaboration: Upload source documentation and when prompted, Spark AI Autofill will translate into your preferred language.

"By eliminating mind-numbing, tedious tasks, GRC executives can redirect their teams' focus to high-value, strategic initiatives that drive business growth and boost employee morale along the way," said Matt Kunkel, CEO of LogicGate. "The goal is to work smarter, not harder, which is why AI is intentionally woven into our platform to understand the nuances unique to each program, conduct the remedial and repetitive tasks, and bolster the quality of data so risk professionals can prioritize actionizing real-time insights that have measurable impacts on the business."

Spark AI is free for LogicGate customers, and with flexible adoption controls, organizations can decide exactly which AI features to enable or even bring their own OpenAI keys — ensuring AI use aligns with their risk tolerance, governance needs, and maturity level. You can learn more about LogicGate's AI-powered GRC platform and check out the company's position in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders by visiting www.logicgate.com .

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a leader in the GRC market, as well as securing a leadership position and commended for a user experience second to none in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

