LogicGate Expands Executive Team to Support Strategic Growth

New Chief Financial Officer and first-ever Chief People Officer tapped to enhance performance, elevate workplace culture as company continues rapid growth trajectory

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate® , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions, names Kara Smith as CFO and Caroline Werner as CPO. In their roles, Smith will lead LogicGate's strategic financial planning and initiatives, while Werner will oversee the execution of HR initiatives, including talent management, recruiting, leadership development, and DE&I.

"The breadth of experience Kara and Caroline bring to LogicGate is critical as we look to scale our operations," said Matt Kunkel, LogicGate's CEO and co-founder. "Together with Caroline's passion for creating connections and building a world-class employee culture and Kara's deep SaaS experience, we're well positioned to continue capitalizing on our recent momentum. Their personal values, knowledge and unique industry insights are the perfect fit for LogicGate's vision and values."

Smith joins LogicGate with over 20 years of experience overseeing businesses' financial operations in the technology sector. She previously served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Datto (NYSE:MSP), spearheading budgeting and reporting, long-term planning, investment, and decision support analysis. Before joining Datto in 2015, Smith held various finance and accounting positions at LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes Software, UHY Advisors and BDO Seidman. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

"Companies are quickly adopting GRC technology to stay abreast of the changing regulatory landscape," Smith said. "I'm excited for LogicGate's strong momentum and growth plans in 2022 and beyond, and look forward to working with the team to continue scaling its operations and equipping its customers with best-in-class risk management solutions."

Werner also brings more than 20 years of HR experience to the LogicGate team with extensive knowledge across all aspects of HR strategy. Most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Global Talent at Korn Ferry, where she oversaw global HR Operations, Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development. Prior to Korn Ferry, Werner served in global HR senior leadership roles with Heidrick & Struggles and United Stationers Supply Co (now Essendant). She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and is an Executive Mentor at Menttium.

"I believe workplace cultures are the foundation of the ability to attract talent, encourage growth, and cultivate environments where people of all backgrounds can thrive and contribute," Werner said. "Joining a company with a culture and core values that align so closely to my own was an easy choice. I'm excited to continue building upon the strong foundation already in place at LogicGate."

Smith and Werner join at a pivotal time in LogicGate's growth, following the closing of its $113 million Series C funding round . This significant capital infusion has enabled LogicGate to scale its Risk Cloud® platform to better enable users to develop agile, holistic risk programs. As a result of its product investments, LogicGate was included on G2's list of leading GRC platforms for the 11th consecutive quarter and named a Gold Winner in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . LogicGate also continues to invest in its award-winning culture that attracts top talent and elevates employee experiences. Because of these efforts, LogicGate increased its headcount by 38% between 2020 and 2021, and was awarded Chicago Tribune's Top Workplace for the second year in a row.

This announcement comes before LogicGate's Risk & Reward: Women in GRC Virtual Roundtable on March 24, which will celebrate women's success in GRC and help pave the way for a female-led future. The roundtable will be hosted by LogicGate VP of Customer Success and Services Szuyin Leow, and panelists include Suzanne Madden (Director, Enterprise Risk at CAPCO), Emily Heath (former Chief Trust and Security Officer at DocuSign), Lana Davenport (Chief Information Security Officer at Sylvamo), and Maria Silverberg (Senior Manager, Compliance Program at Wellthy). For more information about LogicGate, visit LogicGate.com .

