LogicGate Recognized on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced it ranked 391 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. This marks LogicGate's fourth consecutive appearance on the list, with the company achieving over 180% topline growth during the three-year consideration period.

"To be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the fourth year in a row is an incredible testament to the foundational strength of our platform and the dedication of our global team," said Matt Kunkel , CEO and Co-Founder of LogicGate. "Our growth is a direct reflection of the value we deliver, particularly as enterprises increasingly rely on AI-powered solutions to manage complex, multifaceted risk. We are committed to leading the industry by continually raising the bar on product innovation and customer success, and this achievement is a direct reflection of that work."

LogicGate continues to accelerate performance and drive value for customers through AI-powered innovation, strategic product development, and enhanced features. In 2025, the company recognized notable achievements and announcements, including:

Named A Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders: Acknowledged for both vision and execution , which the company believes reinforces its standing as the modern, AI-powered enterprise GRC platform built to help organizations proactively manage risk with clarity, control, and confidence.

, which the company believes reinforces its standing as the modern, AI-powered enterprise GRC platform built to help organizations proactively manage risk with clarity, control, and confidence. Expanded Spark AI capabilities with the addition of Spark AI Autofill: Introduced an advanced Autofill feature that alleviates tedious, manual data entry by automatically populating form fields using unstructured inputs, including documents, audio, video, and images. Built within LogicGate's connected, AI-powered architecture, Autofill improves accuracy, streamlines assessments, strengthens data integrity, and accelerates workflows across GRC programs.

Introduced an advanced that alleviates tedious, manual data entry by automatically populating form fields using unstructured inputs, including documents, audio, video, and images. Built within LogicGate's connected, AI-powered architecture, Autofill improves accuracy, streamlines assessments, strengthens data integrity, and accelerates workflows across GRC programs. Launched Automated Control Gap Analysis to modernize compliance operations: Delivered an automated approach to identifying framework overlaps and coverage gaps, eliminating the need for spreadsheet-heavy, repetitive analysis. The feature helps teams quickly generate reports, pinpoint vulnerabilities, and streamline remediation across complex security and privacy frameworks, accelerating compliance cycles and strengthening organizational posture.

Delivered an to identifying framework overlaps and coverage gaps, eliminating the need for spreadsheet-heavy, repetitive analysis. The feature helps teams quickly generate reports, pinpoint vulnerabilities, and streamline remediation across complex security and privacy frameworks, accelerating compliance cycles and strengthening organizational posture. Released the Operational Risk Management (ORM) Solution: Introduced a centralized, process-level approach to operational risk , complete with automated KRI monitoring, hierarchy modeling, and an enhanced RCSA workflow that gives business units ownership of their risk posture. This solution helps enterprises—especially financial institutions—quantify operational impacts, meet regulatory expectations, and improve continuity and resilience across lines of defense.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone , US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants—demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a leader in the GRC market, as well as securing a leadership position and commended for a user experience second to none in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

