LogicGate's Value Realization Tool Reveals Customers Nearly Triple Investment Through Platform Efficiencies

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the leading AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today highlighted one year of momentum with its Value Realization Tool, marking a significant achievement in helping organizations quantify the impact of their GRC programs. Since its launch in December 2024, customers leveraging the complimentary tool have reported an average 2.6x return on investment by automating and centralizing their GRC processes through the LogicGate platform.

Value Realization Tool reveals customers nearly triple their investment by automating and centralizing GRC processes through the LogicGate platform.

The Value Realization Tool empowers risk management teams to translate their work into measurable business outcomes, providing defensible metrics that demonstrate how effective GRC programs drive both revenue growth and operational efficiency while aligning risk initiatives with broader organizational goals. Backed by powerful AI capabilities, the Value Realization Tool eliminates the need for manual metric retrieval, providing risk management professionals with immediate, real-time access to data that drives conversations with key stakeholders — a trend becoming increasingly common as changing regulatory pressures awaken organizations to the criticality of GRC. According to a survey conducted by the International Compliance Association, over 68% of respondents reported that their investment in GRC had increased over the last three years. Yet, according to recent data from Anecdotes AI, 57% of the least mature teams still struggle to measure or even define their ROI.

Furthermore, a recent GRC landscape report from Forrester highlights the difficulty many enterprises face in proving the value of their GRC programs, pointing to a broader need for measurable outcomes that many vendors don't provide. LogicGate's highly connected platform enables seamless data aggregation across an entire enterprise, making the Value Realization Tool one of the few on the market to translate risk management terms into the universal language of financial benefits and time savings.

"While cyber security, governance, risk, and compliance programs are vital to the security and growth of any business, demonstrating the value of a GRC platform has historically been extremely difficult," said Toby Francis, Head of Cyber-Security Risk, Governance & Assurance for Anglo American. "LogicGate's Value Realization Tool has turned conceptual successes into quantifiable performance results that resonate with senior leaders. I can now articulate the financial impact of labor-saving efficiencies, revenue enablement strategies, process maturity, and other measurable results that impact the bottom line. I'm presenting in financial and P&L terms, versus NIST frameworks, policies, and controls."

To connect critical GRC functions to quantifiable business metrics, LogicGate identified three areas where Risk Cloud clearly demonstrates time and money saved:

Resource efficiency: By automating manual processes and consolidating data into a centralized system, LogicGate significantly reduces time spent on administrative tasks, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities while ensuring consistent and reliable access to critical business information.

Revenue enablement: By enabling more risk-aware decisions, LogicGate helps organizations access new markets and business opportunities. Enhanced transparency and data-driven governance have also supported more informed leadership decisions and better alignment between strategic initiatives and business objectives.

Risk Exposure Reduction: By utilizing the platform's risk management capabilities, LogicGate has enhanced businesses' ability to take calculated, informed risks, driving organizational resilience, innovation, and growth while still maintaining robust oversight and control.

One year after the launch of the Value Realization Tool, data from a statistically significant sample set shows that customers are achieving an average 2.6x ROI from resource efficiency alone. Coordination-intensive use cases with a significant number of data objects, multiple team members involved, or numerous evaluations required annually — including Controls Compliance, Third-Party Risk Management, and more — yielded even higher efficiency savings and ROI annually, according to data collected in Risk Cloud.

Controls Compliance: 1170 avg. hours saved; 7.35x ROI

1170 avg. hours saved; 7.35x ROI Cyber Risk Management: 333 avg. hours saved; 1.87x ROI

333 avg. hours saved; 1.87x ROI Enterprise Risk Management: 570 avg. hours saved; 2.9x ROI

570 avg. hours saved; 2.9x ROI Third-Party Risk Management: 832 avg. hours saved; 4.23x ROI

832 avg. hours saved; 4.23x ROI Issues Management: 762 avg. hours saved; 3.03x ROI

"2025 was a year characterized by intense shifts in the risk management landscape — from rapid changes in regulation to increasingly complex cyberattacks orchestrated by artificial intelligence," said Matt Kunkel, Co-Founder and CEO of LogicGate. "With 2026 expected to bring even more challenges, it's crucial that organizations understand the value their GRC teams bring to the table. LogicGate is proud to provide GRC teams with not only the tools they need to streamline and enhance tasks, but also features that help them more easily highlight the positive return on GRC investments."

By leveraging LogicGate's complimentary Value Realization Tool, users are effortlessly generating defensible statistics that clearly demonstrate the growth and resilience risk management teams bring to their organization. To learn more about how the Value Realization Tool provides clarity into the financial impact of GRC programs, explore our latest white paper: Beyond Compliance: Quantifying Business Impact.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as A Leader in the GRC market, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

