LogicSource Launches Procurement Council to Elevate the Brand of Sourcing and Procurement

NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leader in purpose-built procurement services and technology, has announced the launch of the LogicSource Procurement Council (LPC). This invite-only "Community of Practice" (CoP) is for like-minded sourcing and procurement practitioners and consultants who aspire to remain on the cutting edge of the latest sourcing and procurement industry trends, technologies, and market intelligence.

"The pace of change in the procurement industry is accelerating daily, and it's becoming increasingly difficult for industry leaders to stay up to speed on the latest trends and technology," said Sam Vail, managing partner of LogicSource's OneMarket technology solution. "The LogicSource Procurement Council is an opportunity to bring together like minded professionals to address critical procurement challenges and discuss important strategies to overcome barriers and elevate procurement's critical role in business operations. It's our mission to provide our members with the market intelligence, best practices and technologies they need to reduce costs, empower their procurement teams, and demonstrate their value to stakeholders."

The research agenda for the LogicSource Procurement Council will be member-led, covering topics such as supplier diversity and inclusion, forging relationships between CPOs & CFOs, and leveraging new and innovative source-to-pay technologies. Membership benefits include leadership and networking events, ad-hoc sessions with LogicSource experts, utilization of LogicSource's OneMarket Portfolio sourcing project management software, and opportunities for career development. Current members include industry veterans from leading brands such as IBM, Nordstrom, 21st Century Fox and Target.

