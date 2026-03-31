LogicSource Named to Boston Globe and Statista's New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 List

Recognition reflects expanding demand from CFOs and enterprise leaders for accountable procurement partnerships

WESTPORT, Conn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, has been named to New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026, a list published by The Boston Globe in partnership with Statista.

The Boston Globe and Statista evaluate businesses across the region annually based on sustained revenue growth. The ranking highlights companies that have demonstrated consistent expansion and operational scale in a competitive market environment.

"This recognition is only possible because of the trust CFOs and enterprise leaders place in us to solve a real and urgent problem," said David Pennino, Founder and CEO of LogicSource. "Organizations across healthcare, retail, consumer goods, and beyond face intense pressure to protect margins without sacrificing growth. Our job is to make procurement a strategic advantage, and the growth we've seen tells us that more and more leaders, regardless of industry, are ready to treat it that way."

LogicSource achieved 104% revenue growth during the recognition period, expanding its employee base by 20% and completing 40,000 sourcing events annually on behalf of clients, powered by its proprietary indirect pricing intelligence platform, which now represents more than $200 billion in cross-industry spend benchmarks and indirect pricing intelligence.

LogicSource's growth is underpinned by its OneMarket® technology platform and a long-term investment in AI-enabled tools built on its proprietary dataset, applying intelligence directly to the sourcing and procurement that drives client outcomes. In a high-volatility economy, procurement is a critical component in an organization's margin control system, with indirect spend typically representing 20% of an organization's total revenue. These capabilities shorten time to value, power more precise sourcing, and streamline timelines across complex indirect categories, including marketing, distribution and logistics, packaging, corporate services, facilities, and information technology, among others.

LogicSource partners with some of the most recognized organizations in the country, including lululemon, Tractor Supply Co., and Stanford Healthcare. Its model combines deep category expertise, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and hands-on execution to deliver immediate savings and sustainable value for enterprise clients navigating the duel pressure of cost control and sustained growth.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These complex categories include marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution, logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

About The Boston Globe

The Boston Globe stands as a trusted pillar in the community, uniquely positioned to connect ideas, people, and stories. Its mission is to be a vital source of journalism and information for Boston and beyond, now and for future generations, driven by a deep commitment to public service, community, and innovation. The Globe's awards and recognitions reflect the exceptional work produced daily within its newsroom.

Media Contact:

Colin Gilmore

Chief Marketing Officer, LogicSource

[email protected]

609-408-6769

SOURCE LogicSource