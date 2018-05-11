Logistics Automation Market Worth 80.64 Billion USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 71 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Logistics Automation Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/logistics-automation-market-83657139.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The growth of the Logistics Automation Market can be attributed to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry, advancements in robotics, and the emergence of IoT.

Based on component, the transportation management segment of the Logistics Automation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Based on component, the transportation management segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the warehouse & storage management segment during the forecast period. The need to ensure timely delivery of goods and reduce transportation costs is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the transportation management segment.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=83657139

Based on vertical, the automotive segment is projected to lead the Logistics Automation Market during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the automotive segment is projected to lead the Logistics Automation Market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing competition in the automotive industry has propelled the demand for automated production systems and flexible logistics systems to enhance the manufacturing and supply of vehicles. The automotive sector uses logistics & fleet management solutions to manage, track, and monitor the movement of goods and vehicle fleet.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the Logistics Automation Market in 2018.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the Logistics Automation Market in 2018. The growth of the Logistics Automation Market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automated material handling solutions from manufacturing industries and warehouses in Asia Pacific. Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, and India are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. The expansion of the transportation & logistics sector in Asia Pacific is another key factor projected to drive the growth of the Logistics Automation Market in this region.

Key players operating in the Logistics Automation Market include Dematic Corporation (US), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc. (US), KNAPP AG (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), SSI Schaefer AG (Switzerland), Mecalux, S.A. (Spain), VITRONIC (Germany), BEUMER Group (Germany), Toshiba Logistics Corporation (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), WiseTech Global Limited (Australia), System Logistics Spa (Italy), Falcon Autotech (India), SI Systems, LLC (US), ULMA Handling Systems (Spain), Inspirage (US), FRAMOS (Germany), Matternet Inc. (US), Pcdata BV (Netherlands), Hinditron (India), and JBT Corporation (US).

Know more about the Logistics Automation Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/logistics-automation-market-83657139.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets





SOURCE MarketsandMarkets