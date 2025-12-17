Logmanager Unveils a Faster and Smarter Log Management Platform

After doubling its revenue in two years, the company sees the new release as a key pillar of its mission to bring customers worldwide a log management solution without the enterprise overhead.

PRAGUE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logmanager, a vendor of a log management platform recognized for its radical simplicity, today introduced a major new release. Logmanager 4 features a redesigned core that boosts performance, enhances search capabilities, delivers higher compression for longer data retention, and introduces a cleaner interface that surfaces key insights even faster.

As data volumes surge and IT environments grow more complex, understanding what is happening and why can become increasingly difficult. Log management has become an essential discipline for navigating this complexity, helping teams preserve operational visibility, strengthen security, and meet compliance requirements.

Logmanager is designed to simplify this reality, by allowing IT teams making high-volume events generated by the IT environment easier to interpret, faster to search, and simpler to act on.

"With LM4, we went deep under the hood and redesigned the core of Logmanager to make the entire platform faster, more efficient, and even easier to operate," said Lubos Lunter, CPTO of Logmanager. "We wanted to remove friction from every step of the process, from collecting data to delivering meaningful insights. The result is a system that scales effortlessly, searches dramatically faster, and gives users the clarity to make decisions with confidence."

Among other improvements, the new version brings:

New visualization options, including charts, graphs, Sankey diagrams, map view, speedometers, etc., that make it easier and faster to find exactly what you're looking for.





A modernized data storage architecture that delivers faster, more efficient search performance and flexible log retention management.

The release reflects Logmanager's continued investment into simplicity and interoperability that enables collecting log files from virtually any source. To help organizations experience the new release firsthand, Logmanager has introduced a free log management version of its platform with 20 GB of included storage.

In 2025, Logmanager achieved 50% year-on-year revenue growth and has overall doubled its revenue in the last two years. Backed by these numbers, the company plans to strengthen its international footprint. This year it entered the demanding Japanese market through a partnership with Orizon Systems, and in the coming years, it plans to accelerate expansion across key Western countries and deepen its network of strategic partners.

