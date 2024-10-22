LoJack Partners with Zeigler Auto Group Aboard Spire's No. 77 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

"Our solutions are trusted by 9 out of 10 of the largest US dealership groups, serving 25,000 locations nationwide," said Alberto Cairo, CFO of Solera, LoJack's parent company.

"For dealerships like Zeigler Automotive Group, we're not just providing sophisticated lot management; we're offering peace of mind through advanced vehicle recovery and security features. As we return to sponsor the 77 car, it highlights LoJack's continued commitment to this partnership, both on and off the track, and we're excited to again demonstrate how our technology delivers immediate results in speed, precision, and security, valued in both racing and the automotive world."

This is Lojack's third year joining Zeigler Auto Group as a partnering sponsor. LoJack also appeared aboard the 77 at Michigan International Speedway earlier this season.

Zeigler's relationship with LoJack expanded a few years ago to include LoJack's top-of-the-line nationwide GPS coverage and its leading stolen vehicle recovery technology on all of the dealership group's cars at its 41 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

"LoJack empowers us to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle. From the outset, our clients can have peace of mind knowing that, in the unfortunate event of loss or theft, their vehicles can be quickly and seamlessly located and recovered. With LoJack's advanced tracking technology and extensive network, we ensure that our customers enjoy enhanced security and support, reinforcing our commitment to their satisfaction and safety," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

Customers also have access to the LoJack App with features to find your car 24/7, driving alerts, trip history, geo fencing, service reminders, low battery alerts and more.

Hocevar has notched one top-three, five top-10, and 12 top-15 finishes during his impressive rookie season in NASCAR'S premier division. A standout in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, he gained attention by finishing third in 2023's series' championship points standings with four wins and 11 top-five finishes, demonstrating his skill and competitiveness among NASCAR's most seasoned drivers. Since his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series' 2019 debut, he has amassed one pole, four wins, 21 top fives, and 33 top 10s. He also secured two top-10 finishes in five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2023. Additionally, his involvement in various community initiatives highlights his commitment to making a positive impact beyond racing.

"I'm excited to be back at Homestead this time for the Cup Series Playoffs. It's a special track for me made even more special with the support of LoJack and Zeigler," said Hocevar who won last year's CRAFTSMAN Truck Series' Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at the 1.5-mile paved oval. "What I love about LoJack is how they provide their customers with essential insights like driver behavior tracking, low battery alerts and trip history; so they can be as safe as possible. "

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, Oct. 27 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 34th of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Countdown to Green on NBC will take the green flag at 2 p.m. EDT.

About LoJack

LoJack, a Solera company, is a leading connected car solution. Built for dealers and their customers, it features industry-leading technology that provides efficient lot management, increases aftermarket sales, boosts customer retention, and protects vehicles. With real-time visibility and rich data insights that enhance key facets of the dealership, LoJack provides more than just theft protection. For consumers, LoJack keeps vehicles and loved ones safe with 24/7 GPS monitoring technology and speeding alerts, trip history, and theft assistance that recovers stolen vehicles with a high recovery rate. In 2022, LoJack was acquired by Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus "T.J." Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports campaigned the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team's fleet of Silverados in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team's most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

