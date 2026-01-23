Zeigler Auto Group Earns Second Milwaukee's Medium Business Best of Best Elite Award from NABR

Last summer the organization received its fourth consecutive Milwaukee's Best & Brightest Companies To Work For® award, giving them the opportunity to receive this additional Elite designation. After a rigorous selection process, Zeigler was selected as one of only three Elite organizations to be honored for its innovative and bench-setting employee practices.

"This award embodies our D.R.I.V.E. mission—Develop, Reputation, Integrity, Vision, and Execution—and reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering our team members with the tools, trust, and freedom to lead," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "It's an honor to be recognized again and a tribute to the passion, purpose, and dedication of every person at Zeigler who continues to raise the bar for workplace culture and employee experience."

The Elite Winners will be celebrated at a Winner's Reception in Milwaukee, WI in 2026. This event will gather industry leaders, HR professionals, and executives to share & best practices, celebrate successes, and explore the future of workplace excellence.

"Earning the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Elite Award in our Wisconsin region for the second time is an incredibly meaningful milestone for Zeigler Auto Group,' said Mike Van Ryn, VP of talent development. "Our Wisconsin team members—many of whom are among the newest to our organization—have fully embraced our values and consistently live out our mission every day, both with one another and with our loyal customers. This recognition is a true testament to their dedication, and we are sincerely grateful to be honored once again."

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm. Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2025.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group