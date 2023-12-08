Lokal Homes Honored with the 2023 HAP Award from the HBA of Metro Denver

The HAP Award honors trust, communication, loyalty, and ethics shown by HBA builder members

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, has received the HAP (Homebuilders and Associates in Partnership) Award for Best Local/Regional Production Home Builder from the HBA of Metro Denver. The award was presented at the HBA's 2023 Annual Membership Meeting, held on November 29 at the DU Cable Center.

The HAP Award is designed to encourage and honor the values of trust, communication, loyalty, and ethics shown by HBA builder members through their business dealings. This award recognizes the top builder in three categories—National Production Builder, Local/Regional Production Builder and Custom Home Builder.

All associate members were surveyed, asking them to rank each builder on the named criteria. The respondents praised Lokal in several areas, including for "quality construction, creating unique design concepts, building in great locations, and maintaining strong relationships with customers, subcontractors, and suppliers.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the HBA of Metro Denver," said Robyn Asbury, Lokal Homes President. "As a Colorado builder, we take pride in building strong relationships with our local trade partners, so we greatly appreciate their support and praise."

Lokal has a consistent track record, receiving the HAP Award four times in the past six years. To learn more about the HBA of Metro Denver and the HAP Award, click here.

About Lokal Homes

Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based home builder focused on building condominiums, townhomes, and single-family detached housing throughout the Front Range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service, and quality building. Since its inception in 2012, Lokal has closed over 2,000 homes from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information, please visit LokalHomes.com or call 720-656-4512.

