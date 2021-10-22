Lola Tillyaeva's perfume house The Harmonist launches new Yang Collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lola Tillyaeva's The Harmonist has relaunched its much anticipated Yang Collection encompassing five new radiant fragrances. The new collection is based on the original Yang collection in a new parfum concentration that allows ingredients to better reveal their depth and character. The collection channels the five elements – wood, fire, earth, water, and metal - into five vibrant scents that express the Yang energy.

Founded by Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till), The Harmonist was inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui, and each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony and well-being.

"Golden Wood, Desired Earth, Velvet Fire, Matrix Metal, and Sacred Water are vibrant, assured aromas. Warm and radiant, they are designed to energize and nourish the wearer, much like the sun's light. While we are immensely proud of the collection, which was conceived in collaboration with my dear friend and nose Guillaume Flavigny, The Harmonist is an ongoing conversation. Fragrances must be allowed to grow and evolve, like people," said founder of The Harmonist, Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till).

This new collection also marks the launch of The Harmonist's redesigned packaging, showcasing the brand's ongoing commitment to the environment. In addition to a more streamlined design that reduces the overall footprint of the packaging, The Harmonist eliminated all internal plastic from the packaging, making it 100% recyclable.

"We have replaced internal plastic components with environmentally friendly materials in the new Yang collection," says Lola Tillyaeva. "For a small niche brand, this was a challenging task, and we are very pleased and proud that we were able to achieve these results. We hope that with the new collection The Harmonist will ascertain its position at the forefront of sustainability in the industry."

The Yang Collection is part of The Harmonist's existing fragrance range, which also includes the Yin Collection, the Prequel Collection, and Yin Transformation.

All reformulated Yang Collection aromas are contained within The Harmonist's signature hand-blown 1.7 fl oz. glass bottles and encased in the brand's new packaging. The fragrances will be available from October 2021 at The Harmonist's flagship store in Paris, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdales, and The Conservatory, online on The Harmonist's website www.theharmonist.com and other fine retailers.

SOURCE Office of Lola Tillyaeva (Till)