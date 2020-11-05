Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and Inland Empire Health Plan Present Free Webinar Addressing Pregnancy during COVID-19

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and Inland Empire Health Plan are teaming up to help expectant mothers understand the issues surrounding pregnancy during COVID-19. The hospital and health plan will present a free webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. via the LLU Children's Hospital and IEHP Facebook pages.

The webinar will discuss risks, symptoms, and possible complications of COVID-19 during pregnancy. Speakers will include LLU Children's Hospital physicians Dr. Courtney Martin and Dr. Ruofan Yao, as well as IEHP's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Hansberger, and IEHP's Senior Family and Community Medical Director, Dr. Priya Batra.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with IEHP regarding COVID-19 and pregnancy," said Dr. Martin, medical director for maternity services at LLU Children's Hospital. "Across the state and here in the Inland Empire, we have seen the disproportionate impact to Latina women and those with state funded insurance. We have also seen a higher rate of respiratory failure in this same population. We hope to share with our partners in the Inland Empire what we have learned through the large volume of cases at Loma Linda University Health, California Maternal Quality Care Collaboration bi-weekly meetings, and up-to-date research."

"COVID 19 is a never before seen complication for obstetric management," said Dr. Yao, OBGYN and maternal fetal medicine specialist at LLU Children's Hospital. "At Loma Linda University, we monitor every case of COVID-19 infection to determine the best treatment course in order to optimize the health of mom and baby."

During the webinar, viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions and actively engage with Doctors, who will be responding to questions and comments live.

"This is uncharted territory for all of us," said Dr. Karen Hansberger. "However, that does not change IEHP's commitment to our members, providers and partners. Working together and sharing this information allows us to support our members who are expecting and gives us a great opportunity to further support the general communities we're honored to serve."

To view the webinar on Nov. 10, visit LLUCH and IEHP on Facebook.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

About Loma Linda University Children's Hospital - LLUCH

The Children's Hospital is the only dedicated pediatric hospital in the vast geographic region of San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties. With 348 beds dedicated just for kids, one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country and more than 100,000 children who come each year, LLUCH is a major pediatric teaching facility, known worldwide as the pioneer of neonatal heart transplantation. LLUCH is part of Loma Linda University Health – the umbrella organization encompassing Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals and more than 900 faculty physicians located across the Inland Empire in Southern California. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission "to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ."

