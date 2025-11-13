London College of Contemporary Music Announces Free Mental Health and Wellness Support for Students and Staff

Collaboration with global mental health solution Uwill enhances access to 24/7/365 support for creative learners and professionals

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London College of Contemporary Music (LCCM) — a leading institution training the next generation of musicians, producers, and creators — announced a new partnership to expand access to free mental health support for its diverse and growing community. Through a collaboration with global mental health and wellbeing solution Uwill , the initiative broadens access to vital support for LCCM's student and staff community, providing immediate access to online counselling appointments, as well as crisis support and wellbeing programming.

"As our students and staff navigate the unique demands of creative education and fast-moving professional paths, mental health support must be both accessible and culturally responsive," said Charlene Braithwaite, Student Disability & Wellbeing Officer at LCCM. "Many in our community are balancing rigorous academic work with personal and professional responsibilities. This partnership removes barriers to learning by expanding our existing mental health services; not only by addressing immediate needs, but making a long-term investment in the success, wellbeing, and resilience of our students and staff."

LCCM's student population represents a broad spectrum of backgrounds, with more than 50% of students identifying as ethnically or culturally diverse. The launch of this partnership reflects a wider national push to prioritize mental health across UK campuses. This introduction of online counselling and crisis support builds on LCCM's ongoing commitment to student wellbeing, complementing a range of services including academic programmes, work placements, and accessibility support - all targeted at promoting resilience, stability, and a sense of belonging. LCCM is a member of Global University Systems (GUS).

National data underscores the urgency: 57% of UK university students report experiencing a mental health condition, and the number withdrawing from higher education due to these issues has tripled in the past decade. Today, nearly one in three students who withdraw from higher education cite mental health as the primary reason. Staff wellbeing is also a growing concern, with over half of institutions reporting an increase in staff accessing mental health services, and 81% saying more investment is needed to support faculty and staff.

Through this collaboration, students and staff can access Uwill's technology-driven platform, which offers secure, on-demand counselling via video, phone, chat or message, with the ability to choose a counsellor based on individual preferences. Uwill is also the only solution in the UK offering a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, alongside wellness programming and realtime data to support institutional leaders.

"Delivering a coherent, individualistic, and effective mental health option for an increasingly diverse and high-need student population is a critical aspect of supporting students through their academic journeys," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're proud to collaborate with LCCM — an institution known for its commitment to creativity, inclusion, and student achievement. Together, we're removing barriers to care and empowering students and staff with the tools they need to succeed, building out a team of professionals and resources throughout the UK and higher education as a whole."

Uwill was founded in 2020 to respond to surging mental health demands. Uwill's innovative platform is the only solution available in the UK to offer an immediate online counselling appointment with an accredited counsellor based on individual preferences, counselling by video, phone, chat, or message, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 4 million students at 500+ institutions worldwide.

About London College of Contemporary Music:

LCCM (London College of Contemporary Music) is a vibrant and innovative music education institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of music industry professionals. As the only college located in Zone 1 of London, we offer a dynamic and practical learning environment where aspiring musicians, producers, songwriters, and industry creatives can develop their skills through cutting-edge courses and hands-on experiences. At LCCM, we believe in blending creativity with real-world industry knowledge, empowering our students to succeed in today's competitive music landscape. Our passionate team of industry experts is committed to providing personalized support, fostering artistic growth, and building a strong community of talented individuals who share a love for contemporary music.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading global mental health and wellness solution for colleges, universities, and students. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the 79th fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (2024 #27). Uwill also ranked as the 18th fastest growing company in North America (2024) according to Deloitte. Credited as the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ institutions worldwide including Dartmouth College, Princeton University, London College of Contemporary Arts, Northeastern University and select programmes at the University of London. Uwill is a proud partner of AMOSSHE, The Student Services Organisation. For more information, visit uwill.com/uk.

