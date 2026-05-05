Lone Star Botanicals CEO Highlights Healthy Seasonings During Grilling Season

You Are What You Eat. For Carmelete's Seasoning, That Includes the Ingredients in Your Seasonings

TYLER, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The warmer weather always brings a surge in grilling. As people unpack their patios and fire up their grills, the team at Lone Star Botanicals and its seasoning brand Carmelete's Seasoning encourages grillers to think of every aspect of each meal, including the seasonings.

"It's easy to drop a ton of money on a slab of steak or a tenderloin and then toss some seasonings on it without a second thought," said Tommy Kerzee, CEO and Co-owner at Lone Star Botanicals. "But often those flavorful final additions are where the biggest health risks can lie. We're seeing so many people turn toward healthier options in their diets, and grilling isn't an exception. You want to make sure you're using a high-quality seasoning this year that can keep up with, and maybe even improve on, the actual food you're grilling."

The risk of compounding unhealthy food choices with seasonings is significant. Adding salt to your food daily, for instance, can increase the chance of premature death by 28%. Sugar is similarly unhelpful and often quietly present in seasoning blends, making its addition more than a "dash" not worth thinking about.

Not-for-profit integrated health provider Guthrie recommends cooking more meals at home to reduce salt. Kerzee points to Carmelete's Seasoning as a way to take that effort a step further.

"Our seasoning recipe was born out of a passion to create a healthy alternative to traditional seasonings that is healthy while maintaining an elite edge when it comes to taste," he said. The recipe uses the premium ingredients (something its parent company, Lone Star Botanicals, is known for) that can enhance meals without overpowering them with salt and sugar.

Carmelete's Seasoning's signature recipe is a good example. Along with a cajun-friendly dose of red pepper, black pepper, onion, and roasted garlic, the seasoning includes a simple, clean, and reasonable quantity of sea salt and no sugar. Its Fajita Blend is similarly sugar and preservative-free.

"If you plan to grill this year, or really cook anything savory, indoors or outdoors, you want a good seasoning in your cupboard," said Kerzee. "Carmelete's Seasoning is a health-conscious choice that gives you greater confidence in both your blood pressure and your flavor profile with every dash."

About Lone Star Botanicals

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders. The company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, family-operated, Texas-proud, and its products are made in the U.S.A. Its mission is to simplify wellness through accessible, pure, responsibly-sourced ingredients produced and packaged in-house for a large and growing number of American consumers. Learn more at lonestarbotanicals.com.

Media Contact:

Hollie Kerzee

419-297-2233

[email protected]

SOURCE Lone Star Botanicals