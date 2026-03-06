Woman-Owned Lone Star Botanicals Celebrates International Women's Day

The Texas-Based, Women-Owned Company Celebrates 9 Years of Female-Led Wellness

TYLER, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Botanicals is co-owned by wife and husband Hollie and Tommy Kerzee. While veteran Tommy is a key part of the family-operated brand, Hollie's heart has always been at the center of the company. On International Women's Day, Lone Star Botanicals celebrates the critical part that Hollie played in founding and shepherding the brand to its current and growing success.

International Women's Day, according to the organization by the same name, is "a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women." It was launched over a century ago, in 1911, and continues to be a day when women can be empowered and celebrated for their achievements.

Hollie Kerzee originally helped launch Lone Star Botanicals out of her own personal journey as a mother. This started when her oldest son started to struggle with asthma and seizures. After fruitless visits to a number of doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians, Hollie realized that she needed to help her son regain both his health and his confidence.

Hollie, who is a trained nurse, set out on a mission to find answers. She looked for natural solutions and alternative therapies that complemented the scientific training she had received in nursing school. These alternative remedies led the family to start eating whole foods and drinking more water. They started watching what they were putting into their bodies, and started seeing the results in their collective health — both physical and mental.

Friends and family saw the difference and started asking questions. Hollie wanted to give others a second chance at their health. She wanted to build something that gave others support and a place to grow and learn as they invested in the well-being of themselves and their loved ones. In the end, this passion for a healthy lifestyle for their family of seven helped the Zerzees launch Lone Star Botanicals. (See Hollie's full testimony here .)

"Lone Star Botanicals is centered on family values, largely because of Hollie's uncompromising views as a nurse, a mother, and a business owner," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at Lone Star Botanicals.

Lone Star Botanicals proudly operates out of Texas, is veteran-owned, family-operated, and made in the U.S.A. Amongst this all-American litany of affiliations, though, the team behind the label remains proud of its women-owned status, and the fact that Hollie's devoted research and entrepreneurial ambition have impacted the lives of so many individuals across America over the years.

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders.

