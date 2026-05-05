Lone Star Botanicals' Steak Beast Headlines 2026 Grilling Season

Spring Marks the Start of Grilling Season. Steak Beast Is an Award-Winning Flavor Option Becoming a Requirement for Anyone Serious About Their Grill

TYLER, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grilling season kicks off in earnest in the spring. While 63% of owners use their grills year-round, the warmer weather is undoubtedly connected to an uptick in barbecues and similar events. As that grilling smell wafts across neighborhoods more often, Lone Star Botanicals points to its award-winning Steak Beast seasoning as a must-have at any serious barbecuing event.

Grilling remains a popular pastime in America. Business Research Insights notes the potential of the BBQ Grills Market, adding that the "increasing popularity of outdoor cooking and home grilling drives demand, with 65% of households adopting grills for leisure." Other research puts the number as high as 70%. Research and Markets' Barbecues and Grills Market Report puts a value on this savory corner of the economy, saying that after years of strong growth, it should grow from a value of $16.26 billion in 2025 to $17.39 billion by the end of this year.

"This is the time of year that we pull off those winter covers, get out our equipment, and fire up the grills," said Hollie Kerzee, Founder and CEO at Lone Star Botanicals. "One area where it's easy to skimp, though, is seasoning. People reach for whatever is in the cupboard. Often, that means drowning incredible, seared-to-perfection creations with sub-par, over-salted, low-quality filler. We created Steak Beast as a way to up your grilling game by using only the highest quality ingredients."

Steak Beast's mouth-watering combination of flavors includes brownulated sugar, Himalayan sea salt, garlic and onion granules, white and cayenne peppers, butter powder, and paprika. The clean label also has variations for pork and fowl, as well as its Unleashed All Purpose Rub, designed for any occasion.

"Grilling is all about the experience," said Kerzee, "but don't lose sight of quality as you focus on the actual barbecuing process. Elite seasonings help you maintain premium flavors, whether you're grilling a chicken breast on a propane grill, a prime rib over charcoal, or anything in between."

About Lone Star Botanicals

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders. The company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, family-operated, Texas-proud, and its products are made in the U.S.A. Its mission is to simplify wellness through accessible, pure, responsibly-sourced ingredients produced and packaged in-house for a large and growing number of American consumers. Learn more at lonestarbotanicals.com.

Media Contact:

Hollie Kerzee

(903) 894-6133

[email protected]

SOURCE Lone Star Botanicals