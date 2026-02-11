Lone Star Botanicals Enters Agreement with AlchePharma Naturals

The Texas Brand Synonymous With Premium Natural Health Products and Quality Standards Will Be Available in Central California

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Botanicals has built a reputation around premium natural health products. From superfood powders to quality teas to award-winning seasoning blends, the family of health-conscious food labels is already a staple in many homes across America. Now, three stores in Central California are being added to Lone Star Botanicals' list of retail partners.

AlchePharma is a natural-focused wellness depot with three stores located across the middle of the Sunshine State (Orcutt, Nipomo, and Buellton). Since its establishment in the early 90s, the AlchePharma name has become a symbol of health in the region. It stocks a range of wellness-related products, from skincare to eco-friendly detergents to high-quality supplements — a list that now includes Lone Star Botanicals' wide-ranging health and wellness portfolio.

"We are excited to land a placement with such a prestigious health retailer," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at Lone Star Botanicals. "The reputation of our products speaks for itself, and having them proudly displayed in such a well-respected corner of the health and wellness world is a synergistic combination."

The placement is yet another boost to consumer confidence for a brand that already checks many of the standards shoppers are looking for in 2026. The company is woman-owned (by retired nurse Hollie Zerzee) and veteran-owned (thanks to her husband, Marine vet Tommy). It is family-operated, its products are made in the USA, and it is a Texas-proud organization.

"Our journey has been a relatable one," said Dixon. "We started small when Hollie began looking for natural, organic ingredients to support her son's health struggles. To see where we've come from there, it just makes our entire team proud to be part of this. We look forward to seeing how many lives we can change in Central California through clean, premium supplements, the same way we've done and continue doing in Texas and other parts of the United States."

About Lone Star Botanicals

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders. The company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, family-operated, Texas-proud, and its products are made in the U.S.A. Its mission is to simplify wellness through accessible, pure, responsibly-sourced ingredients produced and packaged in-house for a large and growing number of American consumers. Learn more at lonestarbotanicals.com .

Media Contact:

Jeremy Dixon

419-297-2233

[email protected]

SOURCE Lone Star Botanicals