Lone Star Botanicals Gets Placement in Harvest Natural Foods

The Growing All-American Health and Wellness Brand Has Entered a Partnership With Another Health Store in the Golden State

TYLER, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Botanicals has spent 2025 and early 2026 growing its distribution and retailer network across America. The most recent development in this initiative is a placement in the popular health food store Harvest Natural Foods in Atascadero, California.

"Earlier in February, we announced a placement in AlchePharma Naturals' chain," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at Lone Star Botanicals. "Now, just a month later, we're adding Harvest Natural Foods to the list of recent placements. It's yet another honor that we don't take lightly. We are excited to have our superfood powders, supplements, teas, and award-winning seasoning blends on the shelves at Harvest as our momentum keeps building in 2026."

Harvest Natural Foods is an ideal match for the premium natural health products brand. The brick-and-mortar storefront has made a name for itself over the past 40 years as a respected retailer of natural foods, vitamins, and other supplements. It serves the communities in and around San Luis Obispo County on the Central Coast of California (between Los Angeles and San Francisco).

Lone Star Botanicals has earned a spot on Harvest Natural Foods' shelves by spending the better part of a decade setting a new gold standard in the nutraceutical industry. The Texas-based company and its family of related brands have set the tone for what premium looks like in a crowded and often lackluster wellness industry. Co-owners Hollie and Tommy Zerzee have made it a goal of the company from day one to have an uncompromising focus on quality at every step.

"It doesn't matter if you're looking for a superfood powder to improve your health or a seasoning to spice up your steak," Dixon said. "Lone Star Botanicals is committed to the highest quality ingredients and the widest availability of any health and wellness provider in the U.S. Part of that process is building a network that gives as many health-conscious Americans access to our growing product line as possible, and the new partnership with Harvest Natural Foods is the latest step in an already promising growth campaign heading into 2026. We look forward to what the rest of the year has in store."

About Lone Star Botanicals

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders. The company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, family-operated, Texas-proud, and its products are made in the U.S.A. Its mission is to simplify wellness through accessible, pure, responsibly-sourced ingredients produced and packaged in-house for a large and growing number of American consumers. Learn more at lonestarbotanicals.com.

