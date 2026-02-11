Lone Star Botanicals Offers Premium Supplements in a Month of Reset

The Texas-Based Health and Wellness Brand Is Helping Americans Cleanse Their Systems and Naturally Reset Their Health in 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January is a month full of fresh starts and ambitious goals. Lone Star Botanicals' wide range of premium supplements offers a variety of support options for various health goals that can help Americans start their 2026 health journey with confidence.

Every January, tens of millions of Americans set resolutions. In 2026, nearly a third (31%) of all adults set a goal or made a resolution for the year ahead. Of the top six reasons to set goals, four of them were health-related. Exercising, eating, weight, and physical health were all major goals.

In addition to popular options for resolutions, January is already marked by multiple self-improvement initiatives. Dry January marks many people's efforts to break away from excessive alcohol consumption. Others are starting fitness and sleep challenges to help them stay focused throughout the winter.

Lone Star Botanicals is ready to support health-conscious Americans as they look for sustainable ways to maintain their momentum and ultimately, achieve their 2026 health goals. The family of brands started with a mother's desire to find natural, organic ingredients with the power to support healthy living for her family. As it's grown, the company has come to represent a source of safe, clean, healthy living options, from nutraceutical ingredients to seasoning recipes.

"We don't focus on one area of the health and wellness sector," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at Lone Star Botanicals. "We have built up a wide range of healthy products with premium ingredients. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a superfood powder to fuel your workout, a clean tea to detox, or pure herbs, spices, and seasoning blends for healthy, but still delicious, cooking. We are proud to help goal-setting Americans achieve their health-focused dreams in 2026."

