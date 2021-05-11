Lone Wolf acquires LionDesk and HomeSpotter, expanding real estate's leading end-to-end technology suite

"We're thrilled to welcome LionDesk and HomeSpotter into the fold today," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf "These acquisitions embody our mission to simplify real estate. We're bringing the best technology together to dramatically simplify the work that agents and brokers do every day. But this is more than just connecting the dots. From lead to close to commission, we're helping agents and brokers get a leading edge in a competitive marketplace and elevate the real estate experience they provide to buyers and sellers today."

LionDesk is used by over 165,000 real estate professionals in the U.S. The company's intelligent CRM software makes it easier for agents to engage with clients by consolidating several communication channels, including video, email, text, calls, and AI-enabled lead follow-up, into one intelligent system. Lone Wolf will integrate LionDesk into its Agent Cloud, Broker Cloud, and MLS/Association Cloud to provide a critical CRM component.

"We're incredibly excited to join Lone Wolf today," said David Anderson, CEO and founder of LionDesk. "Like Lone Wolf, LionDesk is committed to creating an ecosystem of the best technology to convert leads into lifelong clients. Combined with Lone Wolf's leading tools for CMA and transactions, our CRM will allow agents, teams, and brokers across the continent to serve their buyers and sellers with an unmatched client experience."

HomeSpotter integrates with over 300 MLSs and reaches over 500,000 real estate agents across North America. The company offers three solutions, Connect, Boost, and Spacio, to provide agents with automated digital marketing for listings and open houses, a modern MLS front-end mobile app, and an online client collaboration platform. HomeSpotter adds essential digital marketing, lead generation, and relationship nurturing components to Lone Wolf's technology suite, as well as the opportunity to begin applying predictive ROI analysis by connecting to Back Office and leveraging Lone Wolf's data science capabilities. Lone Wolf will connect both LionDesk and HomeSpotter, and also invest in HomeSpotter's open house and showings solution, Spacio, to expand and enhance its functionality.

"This a great moment for real estate agents, brokerages, and MLSs," said Aaron Kardell, CEO and founder of HomeSpotter. "Digital technology is more important than ever, and HomeSpotter's mobile tools allow agents and consumers to collaborate in a way that feels natural and effortless. Together with Lone Wolf, our solutions will prove to be a game changer for agents and MLSs everywhere, helping agents and brokerages generate more leads and increase productivity on the go to ensure they remain the central source for real estate listings."

These acquisitions follow several recent moves from Lone Wolf, as the company seeks to lead the evolution of real estate technology to incorporate consumer tools, connected experiences, and smart technologies like AI and machine learning. In February, Lone Wolf released Digital Title Orders in Lone Wolf Transactions in collaboration with several leading title insurance companies in the U.S. In April, Lone Wolf released the new broker edition of Cloud CMA, featuring visually stunning CMAs and a two-way integration with Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition). In early May, the company also released real estate's first AI-powered recruiting solution, Recruit, helping brokers find the best agents—who are also the best fit for their brokerage—through its data-driven 'fit score'. Each of these innovations puts modern, connected, and consumer-friendly tools in the hands of real estate professionals at a time when they're needed the most.

"Consumer expectations are rapidly evolving," said Matt Keenan, CRO of Lone Wolf. "With these acquisitions and innovations, we're helping real estate respond. Our goal is to provide the real estate world with the kind of intelligent and modern tech it needs to not only meet these new expectations but surpass them. So real estate professionals everywhere can amaze their buyers and sellers and stay at the center of the transaction in a digital era."



About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from CMA and transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON and Dallas, TX.

About LionDesk

LionDesk is the intelligent CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate, mortgage and small business professionals. Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system.

About HomeSpotter

HomeSpotter is the industry-leading software product suite for real estate agents, brokers, and MLS providers to build and strengthen customer relationships. Boost automates digital marketing at scale, enabling agents to expand their spheres and impress sellers. Connect gives buyers amazing, branded search and agent collaboration tools to carry in their pocket. Spacio's intelligent open house and showings solution streamlines outdated real estate processes and captures every opportunity.

