Lone Wolf expands marketplace of real estate tools for 1.3 million agents in the U.S.

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce that three new real estate tools are now available as integrations in zipForm® Plus, the national transaction management member benefit in the U.S.: Earnnest, eCommission, and Updater. Each of these tools simplifies the transaction experience for agents and brokerages and bolsters the value they can provide their buyers and sellers.

Earnnest specializes in safe and secure digital escrow payments, connecting to more than 12,000 financial institutions across the country with banking-level security and encryption, mitigating the growing risks of wire fraud.

eCommission provides commission advances to agents on pending sales and active listings through a short and simple online process.

Updater is the nation's leading moving app, simplifying the relocation process for millions of home buyers and sellers across the country through a personalized moving concierge.

Each of these companies' solutions now plug directly into zipForm® Plus, so that agents do not have to re-enter information multiple times or leave their transaction management solution to serve their buyers and sellers.

"We're so excited to make these incredible tools and services available in zipForm® Plus," said Jimmy Kelly, President and CEO of Lone Wolf. "Real estate transactions are more than just signatures, as we all know. With every single deal, there's an incredible amount of pre- and post-transaction service that agents and brokerages must provide for their clients. By plugging Earnnest, eCommission, and Updater into zipForm® Plus, we're able to help every real estate agent in the country give their clients everything they need—without ever having to leave their Lone Wolf transaction solution."

Earnnest, eCommission, and Updater join several other technology companies as partners with Lone Wolf, including Real Estate Webmasters and PrestoIntelligence. With several more companies slated to partner and integrate with Lone Wolf in the next few months, its ever-expanding marketplace will soon offer a vast amount of upstream and downstream services and tools for agents and brokerages, which they can claim for free and plug into their transaction management solution. It will be the only marketplace available to every real estate agent in Canada and the U.S., carrying with it the potential to significantly improve the entire real estate transaction experience in North America.

"We're proud to bring these amazing services to the 1.3 million agents using zipForm® Plus," said Jason Cheverton, Vice President of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "Earnnest, eCommission, Updater—each of these companies is doing incredible things for the real estate industry. They represent exactly what our growing marketplace is all about—bringing best-in-class tech to agents and brokerages, so they have everything they need to amaze their clients and give them an unforgettable real estate experience, from the second they look at a website until the day they move into their new home."

