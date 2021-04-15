Lone Wolf launches new Cloud CMA for brokers and upgrades to Cloud Agent Suite

The fight to win listings is fiercer than ever, with 43% fewer homes on the market in January 2021 than a year ago. And with homes selling faster than ever, there's never been a better time for agents and brokers to have the tools they need to act quickly. The new integration between Cloud CMA and Transactions allows agents to connect accounts, so they can save a considerable amount of time in the transaction management process preparing listing presentations, digital forms, listing uploads, offers, signatures, and more.

"There's never been a market quite like the one we are in right now," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "We're excited to launch this new broker edition of Cloud CMA, so we can provide agents and brokers with an unparalleled end-to-end transaction experience and help them work faster and look better to their buyers and sellers than ever before."

Lone Wolf acquired Cloud CMA last December to expand its cloud of digital solutions for agents and brokers in North America. The solution provides agents and brokers with an easy and visually stunning way to stand out from their competitors, with a dynamic CMA report that goes far beyond the standard MLS printout with real-time market analysis. The upgraded broker edition of Cloud CMA Live also gives agents the ability to interactively present a CMA over Zoom and an automated solution to stay top-of-mind with homeowners, Homebeat.

"Most people think that the real estate transaction starts when you get the listing," said Greg Robertson, Head of Enterprise Sales for Lone Wolf. "But nobody was capturing any information before the listing was won. Cloud CMA empowers agents and brokers with leading digital tools, giving them a huge advantage and helping them win the listing and differentiate their brand in their local market. With this new integration, the new broker edition of Cloud CMA connects the entire real estate process from listing presentation to close into one seamless process. Nobody else is coming close to being able to do this."

Media Contact:

Lauren Dennard | Industry Relations

E:[email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, Dallas, TX, and Huntington Beach, CA.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies

Related Links

lwolf.com

