Lone Wolf Technologies' Marketplace Now Allows Real Estate Agents to Efficiently Offer Buyers First American Home Warranty Coverage

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the North American leader in real estate technology, announced today an integration with First American Home Warranty, one of the leading home warranty providers in the nation and a subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation. Real estate agents may access First American Home Warranty's flexible solutions seamlessly via Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), one of Lone Wolf's flagship transaction solutions. Through Marketplace, Lone Wolf's recently launched free-to-access resource, real estate agents can add third-party tools that integrate with their transaction management solution.

With this integration, real estate agents may choose from a variety of First American Home Warranty solutions and order the best option for their particular client from within their transaction platform. First American Home Warranty coverage provides both buyers and sellers with peace of mind in a real estate transaction. Typically, home warranties cover a home's systems and appliances in the event of a breakdown, meaning:

Buyers may be protected from having to foot unexpected repair of covered systems and appliances or replacement bills, especially at a time when budgets are tight

Sellers may be protected from potential liability issues if a covered system or appliance breaks down in a recently sold home

"We're very excited to work with First American Home Warranty to bring home warranties into our Marketplace," said Jimmy Kelly, President and CEO of Lone Wolf. "We know it can be incredibly stressful for a new homeowner to run into unexpected costs after such a large purchase. This integration means we can give agents another way to go above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience for their clients at such a critical point in time."

"We're proud to be a part of Lone Wolf's Marketplace," said Tracy Berger, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Sales and Training at First American Home Warranty. "Now, more than ever, buyers need that confidence of knowing they're protected from sudden expenses at a time when their budgets can't necessarily handle it. This integration is a great way for agents to easily provide that confidence—ordering remotely through the transaction."

"We're delighted to add First American Home Warranty to our Marketplace," said Jason Cheverton, Vice President of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "This effort expands our mission to bring easy-to-access tools to real estate professionals across the nation, and adds to the extra value they can provide for their own clients.

"In all, Marketplace now features integrated solutions and services from partners such as EyeSpy360, Adwerx, Updater, eCommission, RentSpree, and more. And it doesn't stop there—we'll continue to collaborate with other leaders and innovators to bring the best in real estate tech into Marketplace."

About First American Home Warranty

Established in 1984, First American Home Warranty has provided quality protection for homeowners across the nation, through more than 10 million home warranties, for over 35 years. Today, First American's home warranty products continue to offer homeowners important coverage to protect their budgets from unexpected costs for repairing or replacing home systems and appliances. For more information visit firstamrealestate.com.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

