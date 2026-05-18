Rooverse and Lonestar Partner to Protect Human Data in Space

Human-Centered Social Media Meets Data Resilience In Space

LONDON and TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooverse, the trailblazing human-only social media platform focused on authentic person-to-person interaction, and Lonestar Data Holdings, the leader in resilient infrastructure and space-based data storage, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on securing and protecting human-generated social data beyond Earth.

Lonestar Data Holdings Logo

The partnership combines Rooverse's mission to preserve authentic human communication with Lonestar's pioneering efforts to create secure, resilient data storage and disaster recovery infrastructure on and around the Earth and the Moon.

As artificial intelligence, synthetic media, bots, and algorithmic manipulation increasingly reshape online interaction, both companies share a common belief: authentic human data and communication are among humanity's most valuable digital assets and must be protected for future generations.

"We built Rooverse on the belief that social media should prioritize real people and genuine human connection," said Ross Thorpe, CEO at Rooverse. "Partnering with Lonestar allows us to explore new ways of ensuring that authentic human-created data can remain secure, trusted, and resilient far into the future."

Rooverse is a next-generation social platform centered on human authenticity, community, and meaningful engagement. By blocking AI generated content and eliminating bots, emphasizing verified human interaction, Rooverse aims to restore trust and integrity to digital social experiences, creating a "walled garden" where people can enjoy connecting with one another in the knowledge that everyone is real, and nothing they see is AI-generated.

Lonestar Data Holdings is developing the world's first commercial lunar data centers, leveraging the unique environmental advantages of space and the Moon to create highly resilient storage infrastructure capable of surviving terrestrial disasters, cyber threats, geopolitical instability, and infrastructure failures. The company's vision is to create the "data centers of the future" — secure, sovereign, and resilient beyond Earth.

"This partnership represents an exciting convergence between trusted human communication and resilient space infrastructure," said Chris Stott, Founder and Chair of Lonestar Data Holdings. "As humanity generates more digital content than ever before, protecting authentic human data becomes both a technological and societal responsibility."

The collaboration means that Rooverse is the only social media platform that is backed up in space. It reflects a growing recognition that the future of digital civilization will require both authenticity and resilience — ensuring that human-created content, relationships, memories, and communities remain protected against emerging risks in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Together, Rooverse and Lonestar are helping pioneer a future where human data is: Authentic. Secure. Sovereign. Resilient. Protected beyond Earth

Additional details regarding the partnership and future initiatives will be announced in the coming months.

About Rooverse

Rooverse is a human-only social media platform focused on authentic engagement, meaningful conversation, and trusted human interaction. Designed to combat the rise of bots, synthetic identities, and AI-generated content. By blocking all of these, Rooverse creates a digital environment that acts as a walled garden where real people connect through genuine communication and community.

For more information, visit www.rooverse.app

About Lonestar

Lonestar is a pioneering data infrastructure company developing resilient space based data storage and edge processing capabilities. The company's mission is to provide secure, sovereign, and disaster-resilient data services supporting governments, enterprises, and future space operations. Lonestar is building the foundation for the cislunar digital economy by extending critical infrastructure beyond Earth.

For more information, visit www.lonestar.space

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.