Long-Awaited Topgolf Durham Opens Friday, April 12

Topgolf's third North Carolina venue will be located at 4901 Topgolf Way in Durham

DALLAS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it's opening its Durham venue on Friday, April 12.

The Basics

Topgolf Durham will be located at the Page Road exit on Interstate 40 in south Durham.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds. And just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

This will be North Carolina's third Topgolf venue, including two locations in Charlotte .

This will be North Carolina's third Topgolf venue, including two locations in Charlotte.

Globally, this will be Topgolf's 99th outdoor venue when it opens on April 12 and 89th in the U.S.

The venue will employ roughly 500 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Durham will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, a 28-foot video wall, more than 200 HDTVs, an outdoor patio, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and a rooftop terrace with fire pits also offer prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray : "We know you've been waiting for this opening, Durham , and trust me when I say everyone at Topgolf has been too! We're so excited to finally be able to welcome you to our signature Topgolf experience we're sure you won't get anywhere else."

Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams: "Not only am I excited about getting to play at Topgolf, I'm excited for our city as Topgolf's opening brings with it 500 good-paying jobs for our community. We expect people to visit Topgolf from other areas of the state, which benefits our local economy and is a testament to Durham's growing range of entertainment offerings."

For more info on Topgolf Durham, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

