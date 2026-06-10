Long Beach Community Care Campus Expansion Advances with $10 Million Investment from Centene Foundation and Health Net

Will Serve Thousands of Long Beach Residents Each Year with Recuperative Care Services and Pathways to Stable Housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC, today announced a $10 million investment in Encompass Housing and National Health Care and Housing Advisors to support the expansion of the Community Care Campus Long Beach. The facility is a comprehensive, integrated care campus designed to improve health outcomes and accelerate pathways to stable housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The $10 million investment includes:

NHHA logo Encompass logo

$5 million from the Centene Foundation for major facility modernization

$5 million from Health Net to support tenant improvements and the launch of new CalAIM-aligned care programs, including a dedicated Children & Families Recuperative Care program serving Medi-Cal members.

"This investment underscores our commitment to strengthening the connection between health care and housing—because stability is foundational to health," said Dorothy M. Seleski, Medi-Cal Plan President at Health Net. "Together with National Health Care and Housing Advisors, and Encompass Housing we're supporting a community-based model that not only meets people where they are but also expands access to CalAIM services and family-centered recuperative care, helping individuals and families in Long Beach move toward long-term stability."

Health Net's $5 million investment will fund critical tenant improvements and compliance activities needed to launch new services at the Community Care Campus. This includes the demolition and renovation of approximately 5,000 square feet of the campus to enhance the Children & Families Recuperative Care program. Other improvements include electrical, elevator, fire safety and accessibility upgrades required for CalAIM programs and urgent medical services.

"In Long Beach we know that housing and health go hand-in-hand, which is why we're committed to thoughtful, community-based solutions that bring health care, housing, and supportive services together in one place," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "The expansion of the Community Care Campus strengthens our ability to meet people where they are and connect residents to the care and stability they need to move forward."

The Community Care Campus will leverage reimbursements from Medi-Cal and Medicare managed care plans, hospital health systems and contracts with Los Angeles County agencies, including the Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health. This blended funding model ensures year-round community services and continuity of care.

When fully operational, the expanded campus is expected to serve thousands of people each year—offering timely medical care, recuperative services and coordinated support so individuals and families can get help earlier, stay healthier and avoid reaching a crisis point.

"Investing in the Long Beach Community Care Campus demonstrates our commitment to providing real solutions for our neighbors experiencing homelessness," said Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach). "This project will help ensure everyone in our community has access to the care, support, and pathways to stable housing they deserve."

Encompass Housing will continue to track outcomes related to housing stability, health equity and healthcare utilization, with biannual reporting and ongoing quality improvement to ensure accountability and continuous learning.

"This transformative grant enables us to expand and modernize the Community Care Campus, ensuring we can offer integrated medical care, behavioral health, and housing services to thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness," said Deby Wolford, CEO of Encompass Housing. "Our partnership with Health Net and the Centene Foundation is helping create a sustainable, community-based model that improves lives and builds a healthier, more stable Long Beach for all."

"The Community Care Campus reflects what's possible when health care and housing are intentionally brought together to serve people with complex needs," said Paul Leon, CEO of National Healthcare and Housing Advisors. "We're building a model that connects clinical care with stable housing solutions—helping individuals both recover and move forward with greater stability and support."

The renovation will follow a phased construction schedule to ensure uninterrupted delivery of existing programs. Design and planning began in May 2025, with construction expected to be completed by September 2027. Improvements will include accessibility upgrades, elevator maintenance, modernized mechanical and electrical systems, enhanced technology infrastructure, and safety enhancements throughout the campus.

From 2020 to 2025, Health Net committed more than $247 million in funding to community-based organizations.

To learn more about Health Net's local commitments, visit www.bridgingthedivideca.com.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 118,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene Corporation is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

About Encompass Housing

Encompass Housing is a southern California-based nonprofit organization that provides interim housing, recuperative care, and supportive housing services for individuals experiencing homelessness and housing instability. Through housing navigation, case management, and coordinated connections to healthcare and community resources, Encompass Housing helps individuals recover, stabilize, and transition to permanent housing. Working in partnership with healthcare organizations, government agencies, and community stakeholders, the organization advances integrated solutions that improve health outcomes and promote long-term housing stability. For more information, please visit us at Encompass Housing.

About National Healthcare and Housing Advisors

National Healthcare and Housing Advisors (NHHA) is a for-profit LLC, founded on over two decades of working with some of the most complex and vulnerable populations. NHHA has a proven track record of providing equitable, community-centered housing and healthcare consulting and administrative services supporting the work of non-profits, health plans, and government agencies. NHHA's work further extends to the implementation of direct care programs for historically underserved communities, including people experiencing homelessness, seniors, justice-involved individuals, Medicaid and Medi-Cal enrollees, and those with complex medical, behavioral health, and social needs including serious mental illness (SMI) and substance use disorder (SUD). NHHA develops and operationalizes Community Care Campus models across California and beyond that integrate healthcare, housing, and supportive services in a single coordinated system, advancing scalable, whole-person solutions that improve health outcomes and accelerate pathways to housing stability. To learn more, please visit us at NHHA.

SOURCE Health Net, LLC