Long Grove will soon offer Premix Vasopressin to help relieve stress on critical care

The company brings experience and agility to meet critical hospital pharmacy needs

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Grove Pharmaceuticals continues to meet the critical care needs of hospital pharmacies with the launch of Premix Vasopressin in its most commonly used concentrations.

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals will initially enter the market with the following concentrations of Premix Vasopressin:

20 units/100 mL (0.2 units/mL) in 0.9% sodium chloride

40 units/100 mL (0.4 units/mL) in 0.9% sodium chloride

"We're focusing on the areas of greatest need in critical care, and our launch of Premix Vasopressin demonstrates this commitment. Our extensive hospital pharmacy and pharmaceutical industry experience enables us to develop differentiated pharmaceuticals designed to specifically meet key customer and patient needs," said Peter Karas, Chief Commercial Officer at Long Grove Pharmaceuticals.

Vasopressin in Sodium Chloride Injection is generally used to increase blood pressure when other measures have failed for patients in critical hypotensive shock. Hospital pharmacies throughout the U.S. have a critical need for premix vasopressin with a long shelf life. Long Grove's new product offering will deliver immediate value to hospital pharmacies and their patients.

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals introduced its first product to customers in 2022. The company is improving the generic supply chain by developing complex formulations, addressing manufacturing challenges, and achieving regulatory approvals in difficult environments.

"We believe that collaborative and reliable partnerships with manufacturers, developers, suppliers, and customers are essential for sustaining a healthy drug supply chain.," explained Mr. Karas.

Premix Vasopressin ordering and contracting details will be available soon. Please visit www.longgrovepharma.com for the latest product availability information.

About Long Grove Pharmaceuticals

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, LLC was established in 2019 by Water Street Healthcare Partners. The company is part of Capstone Development Services Company, LLC, which has been developing products in partnership with the world's premier pharmaceutical and medical device organizations since 2013. Combining decades of pharmaceutical and hospital leadership experience with a portfolio of specialized, complex drug formulations, Long Grove Pharmaceuticals is delivering differentiated products that increase hospital pharmacy operational efficiency and help improve the quality of patient care.

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners