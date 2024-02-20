Water Street Healthcare Partners Announces Appointment of Joseph Gordon

Mr. Gordon's experience spans key areas of health care, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumer products. As a member of Bausch + Lomb's executive management team, he played a critical role in formulating the eye health company's strategy. He also served as president of its global consumer healthcare, surgical and vision care businesses, overseeing $3.8 billion in annual sales and operations across 100 countries. Mr. Gordon previously held leadership positions in sales, marketing, and customer operations with Pfizer.

"I am fortunate to work in an industry where I have the opportunity to contribute to people's care and well-being. As I considered my next career step, Water Street stood out for its approach to building businesses that positively impact health care. I'm excited to join its team and look for new opportunities to collaborate with medical products businesses that are interested in a partner to support their goals for growth," said Mr. Gordon.

In addition to medical products and diagnostics, Water Street is pursuing opportunities to invest in businesses specializing in health care services and pharmaceutical and life sciences. Its target investments range in size from $50 million to $500 million in value. The health care firm currently manages more than $6 billion of capital dedicated to investing in and growing health care businesses.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 45+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners