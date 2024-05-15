Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Kevin Gould as Executive Advisor

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investment firm dedicated to building market-leading businesses in health care, today announced the appointment of Kevin Gould as executive advisor. With more than two decades of health care leadership experience, Mr. Gould will work with Water Street on opportunities to grow life science and diagnostics businesses.

Mr. Gould has spearheaded a range of global health care businesses, most recently as chief executive officer of Axion BioSystems, a life science tools company. He also served as president and CEO of Cliniqa Corporation, which he built into a premier provider of clinical diagnostic assays, reagents and quality controls solutions, culminating in the business joining forces with global life science company Bio-Techne Corporation. He subsequently joined Bio-Techne's executive leadership team and was senior vice president of the company's diagnostics division. Mr. Gould also held senior positions with SeraCare Life Sciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"In guiding life science and diagnostics businesses through different stages of development, I have gained unique insights into partnerships. It is exciting to use this knowledge to help Water Street identify life science and diagnostics businesses that would benefit from its industry experience and network of resources. I have known members of Water Street's team for years and value their approach in collaborating with founders and executives to advance their goals for growth," said Mr. Gould.

Water Street is pursuing opportunities to invest in businesses specializing in pharmaceutical and life sciences, medical products and diagnostics, and health care services. The firm is managing more than $6 billion of capital aimed at growing health care businesses. Its target investments range in size from $50 million to $500 million in value.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 45+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners