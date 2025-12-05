Long-Standing PostalAnnex Franchisee Renews Commitment to Serving Her Community in Fresno, CA

Annex Brands, Inc. Celebrates Franchise Renewal, Ensuring the Continuation of Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is proud to announce the renewal of a franchise agreement for the PostalAnnex location in Fresno, CA. This renewal reflects Shari Hamm's ongoing dedication to providing essential shipping and office services to the local community.

Located in the Woodward Pavilion at 8839 N. Cedar Ave., Ste. B4, in Fresno, CA 93720, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I enjoy welcoming every customer and meeting new people. For me, it's all about connecting and adding that personal touch that makes their experience special," said Hamm.

Annex Brands recognizes the importance of franchise renewals for, locally-owned businesses that support their communities.

"We're happy to see Shari reaffirm her dedication to the community and the customers served at this location," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Strong, long-term franchise partnerships like this demonstrate the stability of our system and the value we bring to local markets. We look forward to supporting her continued success."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #380, located in the Woodward Pavilion at 8839 N Cedar Ave., Ste. B4, in Fresno, CA 93720, and the services offered at this Fresno, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/380.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.