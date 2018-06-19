Longevity Economy Hot Topics Panel Discusses "Joints and Joint Health"

BERKELEY, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong and Associates, Executive Producer of the 15th Annual Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit, has announced the addition of a new panel discussion on "Joints and Joint Health" at this year's Summit at The Claremont, Berkeley, California. The emergence of natural plant-based alternatives that can both enhance overall wellness and supplement pain management continue to attract consumer interest. This has lead to a national discussion on regulations and effectiveness of these alternatives. As physical mobility is also critical to maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle, the panel will introduce new technology that benefits consumers' overall bone and joint health.

The panel participants are:

Moderator: John Reinhart , Co-Founder of CNAonline.com and the Innovator's Alliance , a consortium of leading non-profit senior living and aging care services provider organizations.

, Co-Founder of and the , a consortium of leading non-profit senior living and aging care services provider organizations. Jeff Amrein , Founder and CEO, Extract Wellness LLC , providing premium100% Kentucky industrial hemp extract products to those seeking natural alternatives to health and wellness.

, Founder and CEO, Extract Wellness LLC Carrie Tice , CEO & Co-Founder, Octavia Wellness , delivering easy-to-use products with how-to education for safe and effective cannabis consumption.

, CEO & Co-Founder, Octavia Wellness Kathleen Cody , Executive Director American Bone Health , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about bone health and fracture prevention.

Executive Director American Bone Health Peter Simonson , President and Board Member, Juvent Health , offering a clinically proven non-invasive stem cell therapy to help eliminate joint pain and improve bone health using patented Micro-Impact Platform.

, President and Board Member, Juvent Health offering a clinically proven non-invasive stem cell therapy to help eliminate joint pain and improve bone health using patented Micro-Impact Platform. Cynthia Gibson-Horn , Co-Founder, Motion Therapeutics, offering innovative BalanceWear® technology products designed for patients with mobility difficulties.

"Our summit works to bring awareness of emerging categories of opportunity that enhance the quality of life and the quality of care for our global aging population. We believe this is a first of its kind discussion for and with leaders in the field," said Mary Furlong, CEO of Mary Furlong and Associates and Executive Producer of the Summit. "Our Joints and Joint Health panel discussion will bring insight to the availability of new, impactful solutions that can be both preventative and therapeutic for consumers in the longevity economy."

Mary Furlong and Associates is Founder and Executive Producer of the event; Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging, is Co-Producer; and Susan Davis, Susan Davis International, is Event Producer.

About Mary Furlong & Associates/ Mary Furlong

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development, marketing, and public relations strategic communications firm headquartered in San Francisco. Previously, Mary founded SeniorNet in l986, ThirdAge Media in l996. She won the ASA Leadership Award, was profiled as one of Fortune Small Business Top 25, and Time Digital Top 50. In 2011, Mary received an award as one of the top 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is also the author of "Turning Silver into Gold: How to Profit in the New Boomer Marketplace. For the past 15 years, Mary has produced the industry-leading What's Next Boomer Business Summit and the Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit. She has appeared on NBC, CBS, and NPR and is an advisor to the Ziegler Link•age Longevity Fund, LP.

