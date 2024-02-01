LONGMORN SINGLE MALT WHISKY LAUNCHES TWO EXPRESSIONS IN THE U.S.

Longmorn Speyside distillery introduces whiskies aged for a minimum of 18 years, celebrating a legacy of refined craftsmanship and a new contemporary bottle design

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longmorn, a Scotland Speyside single malt Scotch, is proud to begin another chapter in its 130-year history of craftsmanship with the introduction of two new whiskies and the unveiling of a contemporary new appearance. Unmatched in its refined craft and flavor, Longmorn has made the commitment to release single malt whiskies matured for no less than 18 years, beginning with the newly released 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old expressions.

Longmorn 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old Expressions

Longmorn has long been revered within the whisky industry, respected for its pioneering, ambitious spirit traceable back to its inception in 1894. Its journey began with globe-trotting and entrepreneurial founder, John Duff, establishing the Speyside distillery and introducing innovative export methods, including its own railway, designed to rapidly transport the single malt whisky directly from the doors of the distillery to around the globe.

Today, Longmorn remains one of the rare Scotch whisky distilleries to have ceaselessly produced whisky. Both the new 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old single malt whiskies are non-chill filtered, matured primarily in American oak casks, and presented at cask strength, which is a testament to the distillery's unwavering commitment to quality and refinement. These single malts are aged in a careful curation of barrels and hogsheads to express a luxurious new depth of flavor.

The 18-Year-Old reveals rich-tasting notes of toffee apples, apricots, and fresh tropical fruit before a subtly sweet finish of creamy milk chocolate. The 22-Year-Old is further matured to impart an increased depth of flavor, balancing notes of hazelnut praline and luscious toffee with delicate citrus and poached pears.

"The anniversary year is the perfect moment in the spotlight for this exceptional whisky. The 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old whiskies, like all Longmorn Single Malts, feature the creamy toffee profile which is quintessentially Longmorn," said Kevin Balmforth, Chivas Brothers Cask Expert. "They espouse this whisky's spirit of endurance and are intended to be savoured, representing Longmorn's dedication to quality."

In addition to signifying Longmorn's commitment to releasing only single malts aged 18 years or more, the 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old expressions mark the debut of an elevated new look for the 130-year-old brand. Deserving of the exceptional liquid inside, the exquisite decanter-style bottle brings to life the heritage story of Longmorn through unique design elements such as the vibrant golden arches delicately placed on a deep purple background reminiscent of the historic railway. The new design will be reflected across the Longmorn portfolio and each permanent release, introducing consumers to the complex history of Longmorn and their signature Speyside style of whisky with each pour.

"This year is Longmorn's 130th anniversary. Throughout that time, Longmorn has never stopped producing, refining, and perfecting single malt whisky of the signature Speyside style from its inception by entrepreneur John Duff to today," explains Jayne Murphy, Marketing Director of Malts at Chivas Brothers. "The new deep purple and statement gold design, which celebrates Longmorn's origin story, makes these bottles the perfect addition for any drinker, collector, or connoisseur's cabinet."

The Longmorn 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old whiskies are priced from $279.99 and $439.99 respectively and available to purchase at retailers across the country. Please follow along on our website, Longmorn.com, and social media channels @longmornwhisky for more brand updates.

