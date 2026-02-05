Longstanding AIM Mail Center Franchisee Renews Commitment to Serving Lake Wylie, South Carolina and Names Daughter as Co-Owner

Annex Brands, Inc. Celebrates Franchise Renewal, Ensuring the Continuation of Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is proud to announce the renewal of a franchise agreement for the AIM Mail Center location in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. This renewal reflects the ongoing dedication of Richard Winter with the addition of his daughter, Ashli Ornoski, to the business. Now that she is incorporated into the family business, they can continue providing essential shipping and office services to the local community.

Located at Landing Station, at 168 Highway 274, in Lake Wylie, SC 29710, this AIM Mail Center offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I chose to renew our contract because I truly believe in the values, and the systems and support that Annex Brands provides," said Winter. "Over the years, they've given me the tools to grow a strong, sustainable business, while still allowing me the flexibility to put my own touch on how we serve our customers. Renewing and adding my daughter to the family business felt like the natural next step for continuing to build on what we've started here."

Annex Brands recognizes the importance of franchise renewals for strong, locally-owned businesses that support their communities.

"We're proud to see Richard and his daughter, Ashli, reaffirm their franchise agreement with AIM Mail Center #1147 and the customers they serve," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Strong, lasting franchise relationships like this underscore the reliability of our system and the value we bring to local communities. We look forward to their continued achievements."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about AIM Mail Center #1147, located at Landing Station, at 168 Highway 274, in Lake Wylie, SC 29710, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.aimmailcenters.com/1147.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.