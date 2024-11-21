Longtime Board of Pharmacy Specialties Executive Director William Ellis retires

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announces a significant leadership transition within its autonomous division of the Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS). William Ellis, MS, RPh, ICE-CCP—after an impactful 14-year tenure as Executive Director of BPS—is retiring, effective January 10, 2025.

Bill's leadership has been instrumental in the evolution and growth of BPS. His commitment to advancing pharmacy board certification has left an indelible mark on the profession. Prior to his time at BPS, Ellis served as CEO and Executive Director of the APhA Foundation for nearly 13 years, where he spearheaded research initiatives and impactful programs that earned national acclaim. His extensive career also includes over a decade as Executive Vice President of the Pennsylvania Society of Health-System Pharmacists and a successful completion of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' Executive Residency in Association Management. Ellis's influence extends beyond BPS, having held leadership roles in various professional organizations, including serving as Administrative Commissioner and Chair of the National Commission on Certifying Agencies and as a board member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence.

"On behalf of the board, we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude, appreciation, and respect to Bill for his exceptional leadership of BPS. Over the past decade, the success and growth of BPS have been significantly driven by Bill's guidance and dedication to the organization," said Cyrine-Eliana Haidar, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, FASHP, Chair of the BPS Board of Directors. "We appreciate his pivotal role in transforming pharmacy board certification and wish him a well-deserved retirement."

As Ellis transitions into retirement, APhA expresses its deep gratitude for his dedicated service and wishes him well in the next chapter of his life. "On behalf of the American Pharmacists Association and its Board, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Bill for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession through his work with BPS during his remarkable tenure," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, APhA Executive Vice President and CEO. "His contributions have played a pivotal role in enhancing the value of pharmacy board certification and its impact on improving patient care. Bill's legacy will continue to shape the future of pharmacy, and we are deeply appreciative of the profound impact he has made on our profession."

Stepping into the role of Interim Executive Director is Brian Lawson, PharmD, ICE-CCP, who has dedicated the past 12 years to BPS, most recently serving as Associate Executive Director. Brian Lawson is a seasoned professional with an impressive track record within BPS. Since joining the organization in 2012, Lawson has consistently demonstrated his commitment to its mission. His most recent role as Associate Executive Director has prepared him well for this transition.

Before joining BPS, Lawson served as the Associate Director of Governance for APhA, where he managed activities related to the Board of Trustees, the House of Delegates, policy development, profession-wide awards, and Board elections. In 2019, he was recognized as the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy's first Global Executive in Residence, a testament to his expertise and leadership in the field. Furthermore, in 2021, Lawson received the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) Next Gen Professional Award, highlighting his dedication to professional development and excellence. His commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession is further evidenced by his 2023 appointment as an Administrative Commissioner to the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

APhA is confident in the appointment of Brian Lawson as Interim Executive Director as this appointment will ensure a seamless transition and continued progress for BPS while a search is conducted by the BPS Board, in collaboration with APhA, for a permanent executive director.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association