Longtime Boston-Area Physician Dr. Connie Chen to Open MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Concord, Massachusetts

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 25 years practicing internal medicine in the Boston area, Dr. Connie Chen has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice designed to reduce rushed visits and offer patients consistency for their primary care needs. The practice serves Concord and the surrounding communities.

Dr. Chen has spent her career caring for patients across Lexington, Concord, and the Middlesex County area, guiding them through complex medical decisions with a clinical style rooted in careful analysis and long-term trust. She is best known by her patients for clearly laying out care options with detailed explanations, and coaching patients through lifestyle-based solutions to avoid over medication when appropriate, a style that has kept patients coming back to her for over a decade.

"Over the years, I've watched primary care become more constrained by volume, administrative demands, and delays that get in the way of thoughtful decision-making," said Dr. Chen. "I chose to open my MDVIP practice because it will continue to enable me to practice medicine the way I always intended: with the time to explain the 'why,' follow through consistently, and focus on prevention rather than reacting late."

By partnering with MDVIP, the national leader in personalized, preventive primary care, Dr. Chen will transition to a smaller patient panel, which supports in-depth annual wellness evaluations and prevention. Her MDVIP-affiliated practice integrates comprehensive laboratory testing, cardiovascular risk assessments, genetic screening options, and VO₂ max evaluations where appropriate to help identify potential issues earlier and guide personalized care plans over time.

"For me, prevention is not about more tests, it's about using better information to make smarter decisions," Dr. Chen said. "When you have the right data and the time to interpret it carefully, you can often avoid unnecessary interventions and help patients make sustainable changes."

Despite having the highest number of physicians per capita in the U.S., Massachusetts holds the fifth-lowest share of primary care doctors. Like many physicians in the state, Dr. Chen has seen appointment wait times stretch from weeks to months, pushing patients toward urgent care or emergency departments for issues better managed in a continuous primary care setting. Managing panels of nearly 2,000 patients made it increasingly difficult to navigate prior authorizations, restricted formularies, and follow-up needs without compromising continuity. Her new practice reflects a shift toward a primary care model that gives physicians the structure and autonomy to manage care more deliberately and proactively.

Dr. Connie Chen is a board-certified internal medicine physician with 25 years of experience practicing primary care in the Boston metropolitan area. With a background in engineering, Dr. Chen brings a data-driven, analytical approach to medicine. Her clinical philosophy prioritizes data-backed treatment and emphasizes nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle-based interventions alongside medication when needed. While she often favors measured, lower-intensity approaches, she works closely with patients to ensure care decisions reflect their goals and values, helping them feel informed and confident in their care. Dr. Chen completed medical school at the State University of New York at Buffalo and residency with Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University. Outside of medicine, Dr. Chen enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Learn more about Dr. Chen at www.mdvip.com/doctors/conniechenmd .

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth Magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

