LONGUEVUE CAPITAL HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED BY BLOOMBERG PRIVATE EQUITY LEAGUE TABLES AS THE #1 PERFORMING GROWTH FUND

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans-based private equity firm LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce that LongueVue Capital Partners III, which had a final close in March 2017, has been recognized as the #1 performer in the 2024 Bloomberg Private Equity League Tables for funds under $500 million of any vintage between 2015 and 2020. The Bloomberg Private Equity League Tables serve as a respected industry benchmark, ranking firms based on their net Internal Rate of Return ("IRR").

This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of the LVC team, our outstanding management team partners, and LVC's unique operating partner strategy. Further, this recognition reaffirms LVC's entrepreneur-centric and partnership-driven growth investment model, which has forged over 30 platforms and 20 add-ons since 2001. We remain steadfastly committed to being exceptional partners to our management teams, creating jobs in the United States while maintaining the unique culture of each partner company, delivering outsized value to our investors and portfolio company stakeholders, and giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic endeavors. This strategy has enabled LVC to expand the workforce of its portfolio companies by over 55%. Belief in our approach is supported by 10 former portfolio company executives investing in LVC's current fund. We are grateful to our limited partner investors, management teams, internal team members and support staff, deal sources, financing sources, and advisors for their continued support.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle-market companies. Having managed over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds, coupled with over two hundred years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments and has operating partners in several industries including Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Precision Manufacturing, Specialty Packaging, Food & Beverage, and Consumer.

SOURCE LongueVue Capital