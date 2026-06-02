Longwood University Expands Graduate Business and Technology Offerings to Meet Growing Workforce Demand

FARMVILLE, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for skilled professionals continues to rise across Virginia's workforce, Longwood University is expanding graduate offerings to help meet that need. In partnership with education technology company Risepoint, the university has introduced new concentrations within its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program and launched new Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) programs to prepare students for in demand, career advancing roles.

Demonstrating Longwood's continued focus on workforce aligned graduate education, the expansion includes two new MBA concentrations in Healthcare and Supply Chain, and three MSIT programs in Cybersecurity, Software Development, and IT Project Management.

Across Virginia, demand for skilled technology professionals grows as industries evolve and digital transformation continues. In recent years, employers worked to fill more than 51,000 cybersecurity roles across the state, and Virginia now employs more cybersecurity analysts than any other state in the nation. With one of the largest tech workforces in the country, these trends are driving increased demand for graduate programs that prepare students with practical, industry aligned skills.

Longwood's MSIT programs can be completed in as few as 12 months, making them among the fastest upskilling options in Virginia. The university is also a leading MBA provider in the region and offers one of the most affordable graduate tuition rates in the state, with cost per credit ranked third lowest. All programs are aligned with industry standards and accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

"These programs are about preparing students to meet real workforce needs across Virginia," said Dr. Lara Smith, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, at Longwood University. "Our goal is to equip graduates with the knowledge, skills, and perspective needed to step into high demand roles and make a lasting impact in our local communities and the regional economy."

The curriculum emphasizes applied, career-ready skill development through projects, labs, case studies, and assignments aligned with industry expectations. Students also interact closely with faculty who bring both academic and industry experience, providing mentorship and practical insight that support career readiness across a range of industries. The program also upskills students with the newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools infused in the program.

"We are proud to partner with Longwood University as they expand access to high quality, career aligned programs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "By working together, we are creating opportunities for more students to gain the skills and experience needed to grow in their careers and contribute to the communities they call home."

Applications for the new MBA and MSIT programs are now open. Interested applicants can learn more here.

Longwood University

Founded in 1839, Longwood University is a proud, historic Virginia public university rich with tradition, where a picturesque campus and committed faculty inspire students to become citizen leaders and establish valuable and meaningful connections. Located in Farmville, Virginia—America's oldest two-college town—Longwood boasts the highest proportion of small classes taught by full-time professors of any Virginia public university. Through Civitae, Longwood's distinct approach to education, the university is dedicated to nurturing leaders who are well-rounded, civically engaged and prepared to make a lasting impact on the world. A member of the Big South Conference, Longwood competes at the NCAA Division I level. Learn more at www.longwood.edu.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint