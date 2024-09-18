Look Good, Feel Good, Spend Less - Study Shows Value and Variety Are Driving Fashion Choices in the United States

New data shows U.S. adults prioritize price, quality, and style options when buying clothes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When we look our best, we feel our best, according to recent research conducted on behalf of global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN by The Harris Poll. The research, which asked more than 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older across all 50 states about their shopping habits, reveals that 92% of those surveyed feel that when they buy the clothing they want, it helps them feel good. And 90% agree that even when they don't have a lot of money to spend, they should be able to buy clothes that make them feel good.

Infographic - New data shows U.S. adults prioritize price, quality, and style options when buying clothes. (PRNewsfoto/SHEIN)

Among the key findings, a strong majority of Americans (93%) say that clothes don't have to be expensive to offer long-lasting value. When asked the most important consideration for selecting a clothing retailer, price and quality ranked highest at 79% each, followed by having a variety of styles and options to choose from (58%).

When Americans find clothing that is unique, 68% say they wear it more often, and among those who shop at SHEIN, this rises to 76%. For those who find the items they love, they are consuming mindfully – 91% of Americans try to avoid throwing clothes in the trash and instead will donate, sell, swap, or alter clothing they are finished with.

"Following the latest fashion trends has always come at a steep cost," said George Chiao, president of SHEIN U.S. "Through SHEIN's on demand business model, we've been able to overcome this challenge. By only producing the products customers want, we're able to reduce waste while offering a variety of products and keeping costs low."

For more on the survey, view here.

Note: Two surveys were conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of SHEIN among U.S. adults aged 18 and older. The first survey was conducted from June 17-25, 2024, among 2,013 adults and the second survey was conducted Aug. 6-8, 2024, among 2,091 adults. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For these studies, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

###

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN