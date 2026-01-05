Looking Back on a Powerful Year at PARRIS Law Firm

LANCASTER, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, PARRIS Law Firm is taking a moment to reflect on another successful year. We are proud of our team for securing courtroom victories, justice for our clients, and being recognized by reputable publications for their hard work in the legal field.

2025 Courtroom Successes

This year, our attorneys took on complex cases statewide, always prioritizing serving justice to the people we represent. Listed below are some of the proud accomplishments from this year:

$77.1 Million Jury Verdict – Motorcycle Collision

PARRIS Law Firm secured a $77.1 million jury verdict on behalf of a motorcyclist who suffered catastrophic injuries in a head-on collision, one of the firm's most significant verdicts of the year.

In a remarkable stretch of trial success, PARRIS Law Firm secured more than $100 million in jury verdicts across three separate personal injury cases within an eight-day period in 2025. $36.4 Million Jury Verdict – Motor Vehicle Crash

In a one-week jury trial, PARRIS attorneys Alexander R. Wheeler and Misak Chanchikyan secured a $36.4 million verdict for a woman who was T-boned in Palmdale by a driver who failed to yield at a stop sign. The plaintiff suffered internal bleeding, multiple contusions, and long-term complications that continue to affect her quality of life. $32.8 Million Jury Verdict – Catastrophic Injury

Attorneys R. Rex Parris and Khail A. Parris obtained a $32.8 million verdict for a man who was rear-ended by a California Department of Insurance employee driving 65 mph. The client underwent spinal fusion surgery, had a spinal cord stimulator implanted, and was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. $32.5 Million Verdict-Multi-Vehicle Collision

Attorneys Jason P. Fowler and Jonathan W. Douglass won a $32.5 million verdict for a woman who suffered severe spinal injuries when a multi-vehicle crash forced her to swerve and flip her vehicle. She underwent spinal fusion surgery and continues to experience chronic pain and limited mobility.

In Wellman v. Southern California Edison Co., the court sided with PARRIS Law Firm and overruled key defense motions, allowing consumer protection claims to proceed and preserving plaintiffs' right to pursue accountability.

2025 Honors & Professional Recognition

The firm's work in the courtroom was matched by recognition from the legal community throughout the year. PARRIS Law Firm and its attorneys were honored by leading legal publications and organizations for their dedication to trial excellence and client advocacy.

Southern California Rising Stars (2025)

PARRIS Law Firm attorneys Khail Parris and Ryan Crist were named 2025 Southern California Rising Stars, an honor awarded to only a small percentage of attorneys recognized for excellence in practice and litigation results.





The Daily Journal recognized firm partner Khail Parris as a 2025 Top Plaintiff Lawyer, a well-deserved honor for his leadership and courtroom success in major verdicts and settlements.





PARRIS Law Firm earned a Regional Tier 1 ranking in the 2026 Best Law Firms in America guide for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.





Patricia Oliver was named to the Daily Journal's 2025 Top Women Lawyers list, recognizing her influential work in environmental and litigation matters that impact communities statewide.





Khail Parris was featured as one of the 2025 Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal, spotlighting his professional impact and rising prominence in the California legal field.

While awards are never the goal, they reflect the trust placed in the firm by clients, peers, and the broader legal community. Congratulations to our team for these honorable recognitions!

Trial Leadership Beyond the Courtroom

In addition to courtroom wins, PARRIS Law Firm attorneys remained active in educating and supporting the plaintiff trial community. Throughout 2025, firm leaders spoke at conferences and legal programs across California, sharing insights on trial strategy and complex litigation. For example, this year also featured a presentation by attorney Daniel Eli at the Beverly Hills Bar Association on insurance law developments.

These opportunities allowed the firm to connect with fellow trial lawyers, exchange ideas, and contribute to maintaining the strength of the civil justice system.

Looking Ahead to What's Next

As the firm looks ahead, the focus remains the same: delivering justice to our clients.

With important cases coming up and another successful year behind us, we are proud of what we achieved in 2025, and we are even more dedicated to the work ahead.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm is a plaintiff trial firm representing individuals and families in serious injury, wrongful death, product liability, and complex civil cases. Since 1985, the firm has recovered over $4.1 billion for its clients. Known for trial excellence and record-breaking results, the firm is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of its clients.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm