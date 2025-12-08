PARRIS Law Firm Announces $10,000 Donation to Support Antelope Valley Knights' Journey to AYF National Championships

LANCASTER, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm proudly announces a $10,000 donation to the Antelope Valley Knights (11-and-under youth football team), ensuring their participation in the American Youth Football National Championships in Florida.

The Antelope Valley Knights have posted an outstanding season: a 12-1 record that ranks them as the second-highest youth football team in the state of California.

Coach Rodney Woods Jr. and the team had already secured flights but were still facing travel-related expenses, including lodging, that threatened their chance to compete. Multiple fundraisers brought them close, but fell short of the $10,000 needed.

"At PARRIS Law Firm, we believe in investing in our community and empowering our youth to achieve their dreams," said R. Rex Parris, Managing and Founding Partner. "The Antelope Valley Knights showed remarkable dedication on and off the field. We're honored to help make their trip to Nationals a reality."

This contribution reflects PARRIS Law Firm's ongoing commitment to supporting local youth and community initiatives, going beyond legal representation to invest in the next generation.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm has a long-standing reputation of success, thanks to the dedicated team of attorneys and staff. Since 1985, the firm has recovered over $4.1 Billion for its clients. In 2021, the PARRIS trial team secured California's largest personal injury verdict of $120 Million for a family whose father was hurt in a catastrophic rollover crash.

