PARRIS Law Firm Attorney Daniel Eli to Present at Beverly Hills Bar Association Program on Policy Limit Demands

LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Daniel Eli has been selected to speak at the Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA) Insurance Law Section's upcoming program, "Policy Limit Demands – The New Legal Landscape: CACI 2334, CCP Section 999 and Beyond." The virtual event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. PT via Zoom.

This program brings together leading voices in insurance law to discuss the significant changes impacting policy limit demands, including the effects of CACI 2334, the implementation of California Code of Civil Procedure Section 999, and evolving strategies for attorneys navigating claims and insurer obligations under the new legal framework.

As a respected trial attorney at PARRIS Law Firm, Daniel will offer insights drawn from his extensive experience representing plaintiffs in personal injury and insurance bad faith matters. He will contribute a valuable perspective on how these recent statutory and judicial developments affect litigation strategy and plaintiff rights.

"The updates to CACI 2334 and the enactment of CCP 999 represent some of the most significant shifts we've seen in policy limits practice," Daniel said. "I look forward to discussing how these changes impact attorneys, and most importantly, the injured clients seeking justice."

The BHBA's Insurance Law Section continues to provide essential education on emerging legal trends affecting practitioners across California. The Dec. 4 program is open to attorneys, insurance professionals, and others interested in strengthening their knowledge of policy limit demands and best practices in the current legal climate.

For more information or to register, please visit here.

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected law firms specializing in personal injury and employment law. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $4.1 billion for its clients. For more info, visit https://parris.com.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm