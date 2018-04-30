Looking For a Job? ed2go's "Skill Map" Kick Starts Your Career Journey

"Often when people embark on a career journey, they find a process that is disjointed, complicated, and challenging to navigate," said Jonathan Lau, Senior Vice President, Skills Group, Cengage. "With Skill Map, we're making it easy for job seekers to figure out what jobs might be right for them, and then get the right skills and education for that job. It's also a great tool for those working with jobs seekers, like workforce boards, to help get people moving along the career journey faster."

Skill Map, one of many career journey tools ed2go plans to launch this year, provides actionable data job seekers can use to make smart career pathway decisions. Additional tools from ed2go will help simplify and streamline the process for building meaningful careers—from exploring careers, to acquiring skills, to connecting with employers. Cengage is also piloting a program to connect learners directly with employers to bridge the last mile. The company is working with employers in the fields of HVAC, pharmacy and truck technician.

For more information, please see the blog post here. To start using Skill Map today, visit www.ed2go.com/careers.

About Cengage and ed2go

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. ed2go, a Cengage company, is a leading provider of online instructor-facilitated courses and career training programs for the adult continuing education and training markets. With a catalog of over 600 offerings and a network of more than 2,100 top colleges and universities, ed2go offers partner institutions and organizations the opportunity to provide unprecedented access to affordable online education. www.ed2go.com

Media Contact:

Kristina Massari, Cengage

203-965-8694; kristina.massari@cengage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/looking-for-a-job-ed2gos-skill-map-kick-starts-your-career-journey-300639062.html

SOURCE Cengage