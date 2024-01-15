Looking for a New School? Explore Options at Denver's Largest School Choice Expo

Free community event to feature 50+ schools, DJ, dance floor

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new school fair is debuting in Denver this School Choice Week, promising fun for families as well as information about learning options from across the metro region. The Denver School Choice Expo will be hosted by Transform Education Now on Saturday, Jan. 20, kicking off School Choice Week, an annual national celebration of K-12 learning.

More than 50 local K-12 schools and vendors will have booths at the all-inclusive Denver event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Auraria Higher Education Center's Tivoli Student Union. About 400 community members are expected to attend.

Denver's incredible variety of learning choices will truly be on display, including early colleges, a variety of language schools including the French American school, STEAM schools, alternative options for at-risk students, agricultural-focused schools, and microschools. Parents can explore school booths, ask questions of local educators, and find their child's next great school option.

Besides educational resources, the fair offers fun and entertainment for the whole family, including face painting, a DJ, face painting, a balloon artist, and free snack mix, cookies, granola, and lemonade. A dance floor will give students the opportunity to showcase their best moves.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares , a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

The new Denver fair is one of the flagship events for National School School Choice Week 2024. In addition to the Denver fair, Coloradans will celebrate the Week at a Colorado Springs school fair, a celebration on the Capitol steps, and more than 400 in-school or at-home celebrations.

"At Transform Education Now we believe deeply in a family's right to self-determination and their expertise in their own children. We also recognize the challenge in finding, exploring and ultimately deciding on the right fit and hope that the Expo can be convenient and helpful resource for our community," said Nicholas Martinez of Transform Education Now.

Transform Education Now, which is hosting the event, partners with parents, students, and community leaders to demand innovation, improvement, and high-quality public schools in every neighborhood, so that all children can access high-quality education.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at denverschoolfair.com or denverferiaescolar.com.

The Auraria Higher Education Center is located at 900 Auraria Pkwy. The event will take place in the Tivoli Student Union.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week